China’s CPEC hit due to Pakistani state-sponsored terrorism, unrest: report





In grave concern for China, its ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is being engulfed in Pakistan’s deteriorating security situation amid a series of terrorist attacks and domestic unrest. According to a report, these incidents led to the slow progress of the project which disappoints Beijing. The report also adds that Beijing has repeatedly expressed disappointment in Islamabad as the latter has failed each time when it comes to ensuring the safety of the project and those involved.

Moreover, Pakistan itself is facing mounting unrest and protests from people in Balochistan, Gwadar and other areas, who accuse the Imran Khan-led government of depriving them of basic amenities and rights. . China’s woes have deepened at the northern end of CPEC, where it has invested heavily in already operational infrastructure. Tension has increased since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, further heightening the prospect of threats from terrorist groups.

Additionally, Pakistani terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) are also known to be active not far from the road. As things stand, the Afghan Taliban are battling IS-K while Imran Khan’s government is desperate for a deal with the TTP, the Geopolitica report said on Saturday. The numerous terrorist groups in the region are believed to be working both in collusion and against the tide, which threatens the CPEC, the report added.

Anti-CPEC protests in Gwadar

Earlier in December, a report had indicated that the Pakistani port of Gwadar was witnessing a massive protest against the mega development plans in line with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Consequently, Beijing was expressing concern about both “non-violent and armed” forms of the escalation of the protest in the Pakistani city, according to a European think tank. protesters from neighboring coastal areas of Balochistan including Turbat, Pishkan, Zaman, Buleda and Ormara and Pasnia, agitating for basic rights that have been denied or taken from them.

“Pakistan in general, and the province of Balochistan in particular, have been no strangers to the demands of fast-moving sections of its people for basic rights that have been denied to them or snatched from them. Too often for reasons of comfort , these claims have been dogged by violent protests resulting in senseless loss of life,” the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) said in its report.

With ANI inputs

