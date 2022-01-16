China may step up pressure next year: British historian





China would likely increase pressure on Taiwan next year, British historian Niall Ferguson said on Saturday, adding that deterrence is key to fending off threats from Beijing. Ferguson made the remarks at a conference hosted by the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science Foundation. Attending the event virtually, Ferguson, a senior fellow with the Milbank family at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said Beijing is likely to increase pressure on Taiwan after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP). in the fall, when Chinese President Xi Jinping () is expected to secure a third term as leader. Photo: ANC Xi sees bringing Taiwan under Chinese control as the ultimate goal of his leadership, Ferguson said, adding that domestic problems in China, such as a slowing economy and a growing debt problem, have threatened the legitimacy of the CCP regime. Meanwhile, China has faced a backlash from the international community over accusations that it covered up the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan in late 2019, as well as its practice of wolf-warrior diplomacy, he added. The United States and its allies should engage in a credible deterrence strategy that could prevent China from acting recklessly toward Taiwan, Ferguson said. Deterrence is the key here. And it’s not just the United States that can deter China. It’s the United States and [its] allies, he said, referring to countries like Japan, which have expressed concerns about security and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Ferguson said a Cold War II was unfolding between Washington and Beijing, and if it got hot, Taiwan would be a hot spot. Washington could ignite conflict if it pursues a policy of verbal engagement with Taiwan while continuing its confrontational strategy in its dealings with Beijing, Ferguson said. It would be a nightmare scenario for Taiwan, as the nation would end up being a battleground in a battle the United States is not fully prepared to fight, he added. Ultimately, in a Cold War, there are two superpowers and your relationship with those superpowers is the most important foreign policy decision you have to make, Ferguson said, adding that he believes Taiwan has a easy choice to make on the matter. While commending Taiwan’s efforts to combat China’s information warfare campaign, Ferguson said Taiwan doesn’t really have a particularly compelling self-defense strategy at this point to counter China’s growing military threats. , citing his recent discussions at the Hoover Institution with Taiwanese military experts. . This [Taiwan] is far from a porcupine, he said, a reference to Western media reports last year that Taiwanese and American policymakers had pursued a porcupine strategy of increasing coastal defenses and cruise missiles.

