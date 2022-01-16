Donald Trump – This is how they want to spread the lie





FLORENCE (Dagbladet): Several thousand dedicated Donald Trump supporters poured into a heavy desert plain between Phoenix and Tuscon in Arizona on Saturday. Already in a few days, the most enthusiastic have set up a kind of camp there with caravans, tents and small food sales. It all reminds of a festival area.

– I came on Thursday. This is my 60th Trump rally, Saundra Kiczenski tells Dagbladet.

Tror p Trump

She is at the forefront of the long line of Trump supporters, waiting to be admitted. Kiczenski traveled all the way from the state of Michigan to experience Trump again.

OPENING: Former President Donald Trump had enough during an interview with National Public Radio. It all ended with him hanging up before the reporter was allowed to ask one last question.

– There is nothing like seeing it live, says the woman, who is in the process of publishing a book on the former president of the United States.

Kiczenski is also among many supporters who believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. This is despite the fact that this claim has long been strongly refuted by a long series of recounts, investigations and more than 60 rounds in the US court system.

Lose weight after Trump exit

“I think he will come back as president,” Kiczenski said.

Everywhere are Trump flags and other effects that show support for Trump and anger and hatred against the current US President, Joe Biden. Several are reporting that they support the wild QAnon conspiracy theory. The theory is that the United States is ruled by a pedophile and satanic elite of Democrats and Hollywood celebrities, and that only Trump is the savior who can save the United States.

TRUMP: Overnight Sunday, Donald Trump will speak in Arizona – in front of thousands of loyal supporters who hope to see him in the White House in 2024.

Even Trump himself continued to make the allegation of widespread voter fraud – something that is now being dismissed as a big lie in the US media. It is also this lie that Trump supporters, who stormed Congress on January 6, believed when they violently tried to prevent the certification of the election.

GOLD: A gold-plated statue of Donald Trump has received a lot of attention among his supporters in Arizona.

Now there are only a handful of top Republican politicians challenging Trump, including Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Ahead of the new Arizona referendum, Trump made it clear he would continue to claim the election was stolen from him.

– Hope to see everyone in Arizona tomorrow! Many topics will be discussed including the rigging of the 2020 presidential election, the false big lie, the corrupt LameStream media, the Afghan catastrophe, inflation, the sudden disrespect for our country and our leaders, and much more. . Large crowds will also be covered by television, Trump wrote in a statement forwarded by his spokeswoman Liz Harrison on Twitter on Friday.

Frontal attack: – A jolt! Preparing for 2024

The wind is blowing hard across the desert before Trump arrives to deliver the speech in Arizona at 3 a.m. Norwegian. Before him on stage, a number of local candidates in Trump’s state narrowly lost in 2020.

Its objective is to bring loyal supporters to key positions. He wants to regain control of Congress in this year’s byelections and wants to have loyal supporters at the state level. For Trump, this could be crucial for the 2024 presidential election to win his favor if he chooses quietly as his candidate.

SUPPORT: There is little doubt who the owner of these flags supports.

Tonight’s event is his first year and is seen as his big comeback to the political arena ahead of the midterm elections in November.

pillow seller

Also with him is Trump, the head of pillow company MyPillow, Mike Lindell. He has gradually become one of the president’s staunchest supporters and a particularly ardent conspirator, supporting the allegation of widespread voter fraud. Lindell is expected to appear on the scene in Arizona shortly before Trump.

Recently, during a performance on Real America’s Voice, Lindell claimed he had evidence of such voter fraud that it would send the entire next American population behind bars.

Text messages reveal special circumstances

– We already have all the pieces of the puzzle. When you talk about evidence, we have enough evidence to send everyone to prison for life, about 300 million people, Trump’s close ally tells the highly hired and conspiratorial website and TV station.

The United States has approximately 332 million inhabitants.

– We already had all this in November-December, but now we have these other things which had to arrive, that is to say the evil which is revealed, says Lindell.

Trump had originally scheduled a press conference for January 6 – the anniversary of the deadly attack on Congress. It was abruptly called off, allegedly because no major TV station wanted to cover it live. Trump has since promised to speak on important issues in the Arizona referendum instead.

