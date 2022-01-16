Trump delivers what sounds like a 2024 stump speech at his first rally of 2022





He hasn’t announced whether he will launch another campaign for the presidency, but former President Donald Trump promised at his first rally of 2022 which will arrive in 2024, “we’re going to take back the White House.”

And speaking to a sea of ​​supporters gathered on the grounds of the Country Thunder festival in Florence, Arizona, Trump delivered what looked like his first stump speech of a possible 2024 campaign.

Trump has repeatedly taken aim at President Biden, who defeated him in the 2020 presidential election. Trump has deemed his successor in the White House “incompetent” and lambasted Biden on a wide range of issues, including the pandemic coronavirus, economy, foreign policy and crime.

IT’S GAME BETWEEN BIDEN AND TRUMP IN A POTENTIAL 2024 REMATCH

As Trump looked ahead to 2024 as well as this year’s midterm elections – he predicted that “a great red wave is going to start right here in Arizona” and vowed that “this is the year we take over the House , this is the year we take back the Senate” — he spent much of his speech looking back on his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Former President Trump points to the crowd as he speaks at a Save America rally Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The former president repeated his baseless claims that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ and again claimed that ‘I ran twice and we won twice’.

It’s no surprise that Trump chose Arizona to launch his first rally of the new year. In addition to being a key battleground midway through 2022, with high-level showdowns for the Senate and governor, it’s also one of six states where Biden narrowly edged Trump in 2020 to win the White House.

Last year, a Trump-powered, GOP-led partisan vote audit was conducted in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. The results of the review revealed that Trump received a few hundred fewer votes than the certified election results.

On the bridge

Trump’s second rally of 2022 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Conroe, Texas, north of Houston.

WHAT TRUMP SAID TO FOX NEWS ABOUT HIS 2024 TIMELINE

Former Save America PAC presidents announced Friday that the rally will be held at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. This is a month for the first day in Texas.

A source close to Trump told Fox News that the former president plans to hold about two rallies a month going forward.

Trump vs. DeSantis

Has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis added fuel to the fire in what appears to be a budding row between the popular conservative governor and the former president?

DeSantis has seen his popularity surge among Republican voters in his state and nation over the past year and a half, thanks in large part to his combative response to COVID-19 restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After Trump said in an interview last week that politicians who won’t publicly say if they’ve received a COVID vaccine booster are “heartless,” in what was widely seen as a shot at DeSantis, the governor said appeared to hit back Friday in an interview on the popular conservative podcast “Ruthless.”

DeSantis said he should have been “much stronger” trying to convince Trump to oppose lockdowns as the pandemic swept the country in February and March 2020.

And the governor boasted that “when COVID first came around, I was telling Trump to stop flights from China because we didn’t know what we were dealing with.”

DeSantis shut down Florida as the pandemic engulfed the nation, but was also one of the first governors in 2020 to lift coronavirus restrictions.

TRUMP’S 2024 TEASE DOESN’T PREVENT OTHER POTENTIAL GOP WHITE HOUSE HOPES FROM VISITING EARLY VOTING STATES

DeSantis, a former congressman who was narrowly elected governor of Florida in 2018 thanks in part to the backing of then-President Trump, is running for re-election this year. And he secured a consistent — and distant — second place behind Trump in most GOP presidential nomination polls as of early 2024.

Asked about his growing popularity among Republican voters nationwide, DeSantis said in his “Ruthless” interview, “I think what people see, quite frankly, Republicans, they want to see people leading and getting things done and fight back. And that’s what we did. . We had to do it tooth and nail. We don’t back down from anybody. And we do things. And so, I’m not just waiting for things to happen.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Trump predicted that if he runs for the White House again, DeSantis will not run. The governor swerved when asked about 2024. “It’s on the way. It’s not something I’m planning on,” DeSantis said in a Fox News interview last fall.

And DeSantis blamed the media for talking about tensions with the former president.

“I think that’s what the media do, and you can’t fall for it. You know what they’re trying to do. Don’t take the bait and keep carrying on. We need that everyone unite for a big red wave in 2022,” the governor explained.

2024 survey

A national Quinnipiac University poll conducted Jan. 7-10 and released last week had tough numbers for Trump and President Biden.

The presidents’ approval rating fell to just 33% in the survey.

And by a margin of 59% to 33%, those polled said they would not like to see Trump run again.

According to the poll, 69% of Republicans want to see Trump run again. But that’s down from the 78% who said the same in Quinnipiacs’ October poll.

