‘Deeply shocked’: Mamata writes to PM Modi on exclusion of Netaji-centric tableau of Bengal from R-Day parade





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asking him to reconsider the centers’ decision to abruptly exclude the states’ proposed tableau from the Republic Day parade. She said the people of West Bengal were deeply pained by the exclusion, which amounted to demeaning and undermining Bengali freedom fighters. The table proposed by West Bengals this year commemorated the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125and birthday and bore portraits of some of the most illustrious sons and daughters of this country Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Birsa Munda and many patriots, Mamata Banerjee said. I was deeply shocked and hurt by the Indian government’s decision to abruptly exclude the proposed painting. It is even more disconcerting that the painting was rejected without giving reasons, she wrote in her letter. Also in 2020, the chart initiated by the government of West Bengal was rejected by the Centre. WE HAVE BEEN CALLED FOR OTHER MEETINGS: GOVERNMENT OF BENGAL Sources from the West Bengal government told India Today that the chart was adopted up to the design stage, but no information was given for the design stage. A total of five meetings were held between the West Bengal government team and the central government department that deals with the Republic Day parade. After that, we weren’t called for any further meetings or approvals,” the official said. On this, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC government purposely creates such tables which are rejected so that they can play politics about it.” IS THE CENTER RELEASING A NETAJI-THEMED PAINTING? On Sunday, Netaji Subhas Chandra Boses’ great-nephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, said he had been informed by the Center that a painting on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would be part of the Republic Day parade in Delhi. “I was told that a painting on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army will be in the parade in Delhi. I had written a letter to Prime Minister Modi and that was one of my requests. As it was the central government officials who informed me, I believe the painting will be taken down by the central government, he said. There are a million things the two governments can fight over, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose should not be one of them, he added. READ ALSO : Netajis insider writes to Prime Minister Modi asking him to have Subhash Chandra Boses image on banknotes

