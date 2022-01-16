Boris Johnson’s blame game on lockdown parties could backfire – POLITICO

LONDON Boris Johnson has laid the groundwork for a Whitehall blame game as he seeks to save his post as prime minister from cross-party allegations in Downing Street while the public stayed home to stop the spread of COVID -19.

“I can tell you from the many conversations I’ve had with the Prime Minister…he’s committed to upping our game,” Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden told Sky News on Sunday. “We have to improve the culture, we have to do better.”

It happens in the middle of reports that Johnson is compiling a list of officials who will have to fall on their swords when a much-dreaded investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray releases its findings in the coming weeks into the party’s multitude of claims.

Yet while those with deep knowledge of Whitehall agree that the leaders of Britain’s non-partisan civil service have a case to answer over the allegations, few believe the prime minister himself can escape blame.

“I think to say ‘oh, the Prime Minister was sort of sitting upstairs, completely oblivious, and in fact totally disapproving of all his staff doing this’ for God’s sake, shoot the other one, mate “said Jill Rutter, a former senior civil servant who now works for think tanks.

“At the end of the day there may be issues of discipline within the civil service, big questions of judgment about some of the senior officials in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office and their sense of what is appropriate…but nothing all this does mean is that there are no questions for politicians too. ,” she added.

Few would dispute that some senior officials deserve scrutiny. One figure likely to receive such attention is the head of the civil service, Simon Case.

Case, previously senior aide to the British royal family, was given the highest job in the civil service, that of cabinet secretary, in September 2020. This came as the Prime Minister and his senior adviser of the time, Dominic Cummings, sought to reshape the functioning of the British civil service. .

When the No. 10 party allegations first surfaced, Case was assigned to investigate. But he was soon forced to step down amid reports of lockdown-breaking social gatherings in his own department. Civil service officials claimed he had a drink outside his office at 70 Whitehall in December 2020, allegations categorically denied by the Cabinet Office.

“There is clearly a wider issue around the management of those who work at 10 Downing Street to ensure that everyone follows the rules which apply to all civil servants,” said a former permanent secretary (a senior position in the UK civil service), emphasizing that these rules apply to both permanent civil servants and politically appointed special advisers.

“That responsibility rests with the Head of the Civil Service and the Cabinet Secretary, not least because No 10 is itself part of the Cabinet Office and not a separate department,” the same former Permanent Secretary noted.

They also warned that a leaked email showing another official, Johnson’s principal private secretary, inviting staff to “bring their own booze” to a party raised further questions for Case management.

“The Cabinet Secretary is also the direct supervisor of the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff,” the former official said. “There has been a lack of leadership here which affects the whole of the civil service when they see different rules apply inside No 10.”

Dave Penman, head of the FDA union representing senior government officials, on Sunday strongly pushed back against the idea of ​​broader issues with civil service culture that now need to be addressed.

“Those in leadership positions bear the greatest responsibility,” he told Sky News. Penman wondered how a culture was created in #10 where the type of parties now widely reported were never considered acceptable.

“The discourse in the newspapers of a culture of public service? It’s not a public service culture that I recognize after being around Whitehall for 20 years,’ he said. “It may be a No. 10 culture, but it’s not a public service culture.”

James Johnson, a former No. 10 pollster who now runs his own company, thinks seeking to shift the blame could fall ill with voters, who are already turning away from the Tories in large numbers.

The perception of a No 10 cover-up, and Johnson himself, played down early reports of revelry during the shutdowns had done the most damage to the prime minister’s personal brand, the pollster said.

“If the answer to No 10 is in the eyes of voters to continue to deviate, then I think that will probably not only cure things, but actually make things worse, because that is the kind of thing that annoys voters that Boris Johnson is not backing down and taking all the blame.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to clarify Dave Penman’s remarks on who should take responsibility for parties held during lockdown.