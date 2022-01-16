Eye-catching update on ASML trading in Damrak next week





Earnings season will begin cautiously next week. The situation remains relatively calm in Amsterdam, with the ASML trade update for the chip machine maker on Wednesday being the main item on the agenda. Bed manufacturer Beter Bed also comes up with numbers. A variety of characters follow from the outside. ASML is known to take full advantage of the ongoing chip shortage. As a result, the services of ASML, whose customers include major chipmakers such as Taiwan’s major chipmaker TSMC, are in high demand. Peter Weininge, chief executive of ASML, had previously warned that shortages would continue for some time. Beter Bed previously developed a new digital strategy and announced the opening of a distribution center for online orders. In the third quarter, sales increased by approximately 5%. Internationally, the major banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are coming up with numbers. Streaming service Netflix also announced numbers for the fourth quarter of 2021. Meal delivery company Deliveroo and luxury brands Burberry and Richemont also show what an important holiday period for brands means for the numbers. There are also figures for economic growth in China, the UK and the Eurozone. The International Energy Agency (IEA) publishes a monthly oil report. The final minutes of the ECB policy meeting will also be released on Thursday. The ECB’s tone towards possible interest rate hikes is more cautious than that of other central banks such as the US Federal Reserve. Heading into the weekend, the Fed talked about raising interest rates faster to contain inflation. Eurostat, the European statistics office, will release inflation figures in December. Inflation figures also come from Germany and the UK. Prices have increased recently due to the rapid recovery from the crisis and supply chain issues. For example, the persistence of high inflation in Germany, the largest economy in the euro zone, could prompt the European Central Bank to intervene more quickly, even if the ECB itself still speaks of a temporary peak. Attention is also drawn to the interest rate decision of the Central Bank of Turkey. Under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the central bank has cut interest rates several times. Unlike most economists, Erdogan believes that higher interest rates lead to higher prices.

