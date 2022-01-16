Approved by Jokowi, this is the objectives of the Coordinating Minister Airlangga for the PPnBM and TVA DTP incentives





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo, called Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, has approved the extension of the Luxury Goods Value Added Tax (PPnBM) incentive for automotive products. In detail, cars with a selling price of less than Rp. 200 million or LCGC (Low Cost Green Car) are subject to a PPnBM of 3%. The value of this tax will be borne by the government throughout the first quarter of 2022. In addition, from April to June 2022, the government-supported PPnBM will decrease to 2%. During this time, the community is subject to the PPnBM at 1%. “In the third quarter, 1% was supported by the government, in the 4th quarter” [masyarakat] pay in full, i.e. at the rate of 3%,” Airlangga said in an online press conference on Sunday (17/01/2022). The PPnBM tariff will increase to 15% for vehicles priced between 200 and 250 million rupees. This group accounts for half of the tax or 7.5% that will be borne by the government during the first quarter of 2022. “In the second quarter (the public) paid ‘full’ 15%,” Airlangga added. He added that President Jokowi had also approved the extension of the Land Tax Incentive or Value Added Tax (PPN DTP) until June 2022. Apartments and houses worth up to Rs 2 billion enjoy a 50% DTP VAT incentive and are calculated from the start of the contract. “And it is hoped that the house will be completed within 9 months,” added Airlangga. In addition, a DTP VAT of 25% is also granted for landed houses and apartments worth Rp. 2 billion to Rp. 5 billion. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

