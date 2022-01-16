Trump Rally: JFK Jr. Returns Conspiracy theorists are at home





Florence, Ariz. — A full day before Trump spoke to about 15,000 diehard Republicans in Arizona, a group of JFK Jr.-obsessed QAnon fanatics arrived on the site here. They made it all the way from Dallas, Texas, where they were locked in a Hyatt hotel for more than two months amid a series of failed prophecies that JFK Jr. would rise from the dead. The first of these was Stephen Tenner, right-hand man of the group’s frontman Michael Protzman. “I’m the first person and the only person,” Tenner said in a video posted to social media. “I’m the number one mofo.”

Tenner was later joined by Protzman and about two dozen members of this cult group, whose months-long antics in Dallas have alarmed locals and garnered national attention. Protzman is a QAnon influencer who peddles a form of religious numerology known as “gematria,” which he infuses into his interpretations of QAnon theories. Protzman uses gematria to promote the idea that he is in direct contact with both the Kennedy family — who he says are direct descendants of Jesus Christ — and members of Trump’s inner circle. His group also traffics in a wide range of outlandish conspiracy beliefs such as long-dead famous people such as Michael Jackson and JFK Jr. have faked their deaths and are working with Donald Trump in secret to take down a global satanic pedophile cabal.

Protzman, who occasionally goes through Negative48 online, built a notable following via his Telegram channel and drew dozens of people to large-scale rallies in Dallas, which led a major influencer in the QAnon community – QAnon John, the organizer of the For God & Country Patriot Roundup – to call Protzman “crazy” and his followers “cult material.”

But in Arizona, Protzman and his group seemed to be warmly welcomed. The Protzmanians got seats in what appeared to be a cordoned-off section near the stage. They were joined by a motley cast of other QAnon adherents, including Jim Watkins, the owner of the 8kun forum where QAnon started, and his son Ron Watkins, who is also going through CodeMonkeyZ and running for Congress in Arizona. Both were in Washington, DC on January 6.

The presence of the Protzmans at the rally underscores the terrifying fusion between extreme conspiracy theorists and a MAGA movement that controls the Republican Party. Trump’s rallies suggest he is preparing for a 2024 presidential run in which he would instantly become the GOP frontrunner. And if he takes over the White House in 2024, he will do so with the help of a movement whose connection to reality has been completely severed.

The Protzmanians were joined by thousands of other Trumpists for a rally that reached a level of paranoia and conspiratorial fervor not seen perhaps since January 6, 2021, with discussions of psychological operations, body doubles and a a host of baseless assertions designed to aggravate racial resentment. . The event took place at the isolated Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence, a small town 61 miles southeast of Phoenix that is home to a large jail, a DHS detention center and just over 26,000 people.

Several Arizona Republicans who are friends of Trump spoke at the rally, including Representatives Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko. Biggs and Gosar have faced renewed scrutiny for their communications with Ali Alexander, a leader of the Stop the Steal movement who was present at the rally. A number of political hopefuls took to the stage, including secretary of state candidate Mark Fischem and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

After reports of spotty attendance at several stops along the Trump O’Reilly History tour, the Florence rally was the biggest Trump event in recent memory. The event was described by the right-wing media network Right Side Broadcasting Network as “like Woodstock”, but where “not everyone is completely liberal and drugged”.

Heavy traffic swarmed the two lane roads leading to Canyon Moon Ranch and many people were wearing ridiculous outfits. In those senses, maybe it was like Woodstock. Otherwise, I couldn’t see the similarities.

Nathan Howard/AP Images

On the ground, the event was equal parts tailgate and field rally. No alcohol was sold and I didn’t see anyone drinking there. Before the main speakers took the stage, Protzman and other members of the cult group spent the day trying to get fellow rally attendees into the QAnon movement. Protzman was spotted running gematria clinics to anyone who would listen. According to their Telegram chatter, the Protzmanians plan to return to Dallas after the rally, where they were awaiting the reappearance of a number of deceased celebrities. None, so far, have returned to the other side.

The Watkins clique, who dubbed themselves the “CMZ Army,” rubbed shoulders with the Protzmanians throughout the day. They too managed to secure seats in the VIP audience section. After the rally, Ron Watkins held an audio chat where supporters speculated that Trump himself had been a lookalike. “I saw Trump. It’s not a lookalike. It’s actually him,” Watkins said.

Alexander, who was recently impeached for his role in the Stop the Steal movement regarding Jan. 6, also had pride of place near the stage. By the way, Alexander was sitting just two rows ahead of me on the flight from Dallas to Arizona and didn’t appreciate me reporting this fact before the rally on social media. He then attacked this journalist as a “left-wing blogger” and stalker on his Telegram channel while dropping links for his legal fundraiser. I wanted to ask Alexander a question at the rally because I couldn’t catch him at the airport. But I didn’t have the chance.

As the purple Arizona sunset spilled across the sky, the speakers started kicking into high gear and it was time to get through security. When I tried to register, I was stopped at the door along with about five other journalists from various local, national and international media. “No more press”, we were told. “The press tower is full.” We were confused. Each of us had our press letters approved. One of the group had a colleague in the press tower who said there was plenty of room. “The press is off,” we were told. I walked through the general entrance.

Once inside, the energy was palpable. Lake, the gubernatorial candidate, had just taken the stage and was annoying the crowd. Lake led them in chants of “build the wall” and “lock it up” regarding Fauci. She aggressively pushed the unsubstantiated narrative that significant fraud and cheating cost Trump the election and that there was a conspiracy to cover it up. After wrapping up, she went to see a campaign video about Kayne West’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger.”

(Note: The musical choices at Trump’s rally were really something. Of course, I expected to be subjected to “God Bless the USA,” which Trump always plays for a big speech. (not to hear Elton John’s “Rocket Man” or the WWE Undertaker’s theme song. Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” seemed to hit the right tones, but the context was far off.)

Hats, shirts and flags with logos and political slogans were plentiful, if not in excess. The crowd was a veritable sea of ​​Trump-inspired merchandise: campaign logos, QAnon iconography, countless riffs on “Let’s Go Brandon,” a particular reluctance to “Bide by a Biden,” and other references too esoteric to comprehend. Some sported extravagant costumes, such as a man dressed as a mixture of President Joe Biden and The Riddler.

In virtually every aspect, the paranoid side of Republican politics was on full display. In the parking lot, several cars were decked out in QAnon iconography as a variety of conspiracy evangelists did their job. I was greeted by billboards hanging from chain-link fences comparing big tech companies to communism. A man carrying a sign claiming the vaccine is made using child sacrifice wandered into the parking lot.

Onstage, a multitude of lies, conspiracies and misinformation were delivered in an effort to sow paranoia and fear in enemies both at home and abroad. If it’s not the Democrats who cheat the Republicans in elections, it’s the Chinese, Russians or North Koreans who threaten to end our way of life.

The paranoid element is not new to Trump, or to the Republican Party in general. Last month, Trump played conspiracy theory hits on O’Reilly’s historic tour. But speeches and comments in Florence pushed the conspiratorial element to 11. Arizona State Senator Sonny Borelli gravely warned against “psy-ops.” Trump claimed that white people face discrimination in health care. And some of the most outside observers thought Trump was a lookalike or worried that famous people were being replaced by human clones.

“Democrats are all liars and cheats” was the general message sent to a crowd that felt perfectly at home standing next to pro-militia flags waving in the wind. As a deranged propaganda video reel played in which Biden is described as a “human pandemic,” I really felt like I was seeing people being radicalized in real time.

Notably, Trump did not advocate for the vaccine in his speech after receiving heat from fellow Republicans and right-wing media for promoting the vaccine at the O’Reilly event in Dallas.

The amount of misinformation packed into the speeches was shocking. I couldn’t check them on the fly fast enough amid Trump’s stream of consciousness style. “Democrats are left-wing fascists,” Trump said breathlessly. “They are beyond socialism.” Never mind that fascism evolved explicitly as a right-wing response to left-wing socialism in Europe.

As I was walking towards the exit at the end of Trump’s speech, I noticed a young man dressed in the style of the QAnon Shaman. I asked to take a picture and struck up a conversation on my way out.

“I never got into the QAnon thing,” said another man taking his picture. “I never understood it.”

And it was then – from a man with red-white-blue face paint and fake skin for a hat – that I finally heard something in the neighborhood of reasonable: “I think it’s only natural that people believe in conspiracies when they don’t. I don’t know the answer,” said the Shaman cosplay. “But yeah, it’s pretty confusing, and a lot of their predictions didn’t come to fruition.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-rally-qanon-jkf-conspiracy-1286053/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos