Xi Jinping to inaugurate Davos Forum this year, held in virtual format due to pandemic – World Today News





The World Economic Forum (WEF) has been forced to cancel its most important annual meeting, the Forum in Davos (Switzerland), for the second consecutive year, but will instead organize a series of virtual presentations and debates between the elite politics and the world since Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, EFE said, quoted by Agerpres. The Davos Forum, the only event capable of attracting the world’s most important political leaders, the most powerful business leaders and the leaders of the most powerful economic powers, was first canceled in January 2021 due of the health crisis. In September last year, the organizers announced that the 2022 edition would be held again in January in Davos, and later announced that due to Covid they had postponed the event to the summer. The World Economic Forum traditionally takes place in Switzerland in January. The first meeting took place in 1971, under the name of European Management Forum. In 2015, the Forum was officially recognized as an international organization. Preparations for the next meeting in Davos on January 17-21, 2022 were well advanced, but in the end, the World Economic Forum decided to offer a virtual platform for reflection which will be inaugurated each day, from Monday until next Friday, by a head of government who will raise important questions for the global agenda, then detail his ideas in a virtual dialogue with WEF founder Klaus Schwab. Xi Jinping, Naftali Bennett, Olaf Scholz and Ursula von der Leyen before lua cuvântul la Davos

The Chinese president will open talks on Monday January 17 with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and European Commission President Ursula passing the baton in the next four days. der Leyen. The evolution of the pandemic in the coming months will be a central topic of discussion, as the prospects for economic recovery and employment will largely depend on it. To complete this issue from a social point of view, access to vaccines, which remains very unequal between rich and poor countries, will be addressed, during which the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , will also speak. as well as the leaders of large pharmaceutical companies. A long-awaited discussion will focus on international trade and the plight created by problems along global supply chains, a topic to be addressed by World Trade Organization (WTO) Director Ngozi Okongo-Iweala, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai. The Davos Forum will end on Friday, when the state of the world economy will be discussed, in an exchange of views between the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

