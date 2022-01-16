Will Kang Ubed get it?





Terkini.id, Jakarta – Democrat Politician Yan A Harahap, again discusses Government Regulation (PP) number 43 of 2018. According to this PP, people who report cases of corruption will be rewarded with prizes even up to 200 million rupees. This was revealed via his @YanHarahap Twitter account on Sunday, January 16, 2022. With reference to this regulation, the procedures for implementing community participation and granting awards are regulated within the framework of the prevention and eradication of corruption. The PP was signed by President Joko Widodo on September 18, 2019. Read also: Call Jokowi Failed to Manage State Finances, Nicho: 2024 difficult for…

Referring to Article 2 paragraph (1) of this PP, it is emphasized that the community can participate in the eradication of corruption. With regard to Article 2, paragraph (2), it is emphasized that the role of the community can be carried out by, one of them, by providing information on allegations that a criminal act of corruption was committed. Also Read: Jokowi Called as Pharaoh, Suparman Preacher: Language of Religion Drunk People

“Community participation as referred to in paragraph (1) is manifested in the form of: the right to seek, obtain and provide information on allegations that a criminal act of corruption has been committed”, states the article 2, paragraph (2), letter a of these regulations. In this way, by referring to this rule, even if at the stage of suspicion, the public can provide information to the authorities, including the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) regarding suspected cases of corruption. Then, in article 13, it is pointed out that people who help uncover criminal acts of corruption receive rewards. Also Read: Jokowi Called as Pharaoh, Suparman Preacher: Language of Religion Drunk People

“Persons who contribute to assisting efforts to prevent, eradicate or disclose criminal acts of corruption will be rewarded,” reads Article 13(1) of the PP. The prize in question may take the form of a charter and/or a premium. The amount of the bounty is regulated in Article 17, one of which is based on the financial losses of the state which are returned to the state. “The bounty amount stated in paragraph (1) is a maximum of Rp 200,000,000.00 (two hundred million rupees),” reads Article 17, paragraph 2. Based on the provisions of this regulation, Yan Harahap requests consistency from President Joko Widodo in the implementation of PP No. 41 of 2018. Moreover, following the report of the UNJ speaker Ubedilah Badrun against the two sons of Jokowi, Yan wondered if the report would be rewarded with an award as a journalist? “Waiting for the consistency of the regime in the implementation of PP No. 43 of 2018,” tweeted Yan Harahap. “Will Kang Ubed have it? We are waiting!” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://makassar.terkini.id/jokowi-pernah-teken-aturanpelapor-kasus-korupsi-akan-dapat-rp200-juta-yan-harahap-apakah-kang-ubedbakal-mendapatkannya/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos