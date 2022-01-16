Boris Johnson will react to keep his post after partygate





Tossed about and contested within his own party in the affair of the parties organized in Downing Street, Boris Johnson had to react in order not to lose his post. Accused by the opposition of having “broken the law”, the British Prime Minister is preparing to announce measures including the banning of alcohol in Downing Street offices and the dismissal of several of his collaborators, according to the Sunday time. “I can assure you that the Prime Minister is contrite and deeply sorry for what happened,” Oliver Dowden, Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio, told the BBC when asked about the holiday. “But, more importantly, he is determined to ensure that this cannot happen and that we tackle the underlying culture in Downing Street,” he continued. Six deputies from his camp demand his resignation A senior civil servant, Sue Gray, is currently investigating this series of festive events organized in the Prime Minister’s residence, which is also his place of work. On Wednesday, the head of government apologized to MPs in the House of Commons but new revelations have since continued to surface, such as the continuation of “Friday aperitifs” in Downing Street during the pandemic, despite restrictions prohibiting this type of gatherings. Sunday, the Telegraph featured on the front page a photo of the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, hugging a friend at a party in September 2020, in apparent breach of distancing rules at the time. Carrie Johnson expressed her regrets through the voice of a spokesperson. The conservative leader is now fighting for his political survival. At least six members of his camp have publicly called for his departure, including Tim Loughton, who declared on Twitter that his position was “untenable”. “His resignation is the only way to end this whole unfortunate episode and I am working with colleagues to make this point of view clear to Downing Street,” he wrote on the social network. To trigger a vote of no confidence and dislodge Boris Johnson, they would have to be at least 54 Tory deputies. Towards an easing of health restrictions For Keir Starmer, leader of the Labor Party, Johnson “has degraded the office of Prime Minister and he has lost all authority not only in his own party, but in the country”. He demands his resignation. The “partygate” benefits his Labor Party which has a ten point lead over the Conservatives according to several opinion polls published this week. According to an Opinium poll for the newspaper The Observer published on Sunday, 46% of pro-Brexit voters who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 think Boris Johnson should quit, compared to 39% who want him to stay. The Conservative leader’s popularity rating is at its lowest with 64% unfavorable opinions. To bring it up, the Prime Minister could, in addition to the measures affecting Downing Street, announce the lifting of restrictions linked to Covid-19 on January 26 in England thanks to a falling number of infections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.20minutes.fr/monde/3217767-20220116-royaume-uni-boris-johnson-va-reagir-conserver-poste-apres-partygate

