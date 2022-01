Editorial: Some Changes – Telegraph India

If Islamabad takes its new national security policy seriously, it can only be good for Pakistan and South Asia

The Editorial Board | Posted on 17.01.22, 01:01

As a cricketer, Imran Khan usually chose aggression over defense and it often worked for him. Now in his fourth year as Prime Minister of Pakistan, he appears to have decided on a much more nuanced approach to his nation’s future. On Friday, Mr. Khan signed Pakistan’s first officially recognized national security policy. A public version of the document makes it clear that his government sees the economy as key to Pakistan’s security. The new policy emphasizes the need to defend the country against external threats and adapt the capabilities of nations in the face of hybrid warfare, including not only conventional weapons, but also cyberattacks and non-state actors. Predictably, it identifies India as Pakistan’s biggest threat, but for a public document it lacks rhetoric and pleads for dialogue with its biggest neighbour. The Kashmir conflict, long the bane of relations between the two South Asian countries, receives less attention than climate change and food security.

It is understandable to be cynical about government policy documents, and Pakistan’s ruling elite has not shown the foresight to shape the direction of this country quite often. By itself, the new policy does not offer evidence that Pakistani leaders are committed to a new vision. But if Islamabad really moves towards the implementation of the public part of this document, it can only be good for Pakistan and South Asia. For too long, Pakistan has defined its national security almost exclusively through the prism of India. His policy of exporting terrorism to India and Afghanistan has, unsurprisingly, also fostered radicalism at home. Foreign investors do not like to put their money in countries considered unstable or dangerous and, as Mr Khan is well aware, even cricket teams have pulled out of tours in Pakistan. All this has devastated the country’s economy while destabilizing its neighborhood. A course correction could pave the way for better relations across South Asia. For its part, India should take note: At the heart of Pakistan’s current predicament is its embrace of Islamic fundamentalism in the 1980s. Through years of religious indoctrination, the country has blurred the lines between science and myth for at least two generations. India risks following a similar path of state-sponsored religious radicalization. Pakistan’s national security policy should serve as a warning to India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/editorial-some-changes/cid/1847880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos