Prime Minister Modi hails India’s vaccination drive

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India’s vaccination program had added great strength to the fight against Covid-19.

At the end of a year of vaccination campaign, Modi hailed every individual associated with the vaccination campaign. The Prime Minister hailed the role of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers in the vaccination campaign.

He said India’s vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against Covid-19. Responding to a tweet from MyGovIndia in a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive.

I salute everyone associated with the vaccination campaign. Our vaccination program has added great strength to the fight against Covid-19. This saved lives and therefore protected livelihoods.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, we didn’t know much about the virus. However, our scientists and innovators have immersed themselves in vaccine development. India is proud that our nation has been able to contribute in the fight against the pandemic through vaccines,” he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the role of our doctors, nurses and health care workers is exceptional. “At the same time, the role of our doctors, nurses and caregivers is exceptional.

When we see glimpses of vaccinated people in remote areas, or our healthcare workers taking the vaccines there, our hearts and minds are filled with pride,” he said. He stressed that India’s approach to fighting the pandemic will remain science-based.