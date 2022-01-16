Politics
Soft or hard? China’s real estate sector is coming in for a landing
The Chinese government is trying to persuade the rest of the world that the real estate crash is well in hand, everyone’s money is safe, and the growth narrative will pick up after the commercial break. After all, the Winter Olympics will soon begin in Beijing, and just over a year and a half later, China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping, will (likely) be named ruler for life.
Unfortunately, there is little evidence that the soft landing is actually happening. For a decade, oversupply of housing and accompanying construction has been the main driver of national growth. With the Evergrande collapse that began last August, that is ending. Even though the Chinese government eased credit, opened up mortgages and funneled money to bankrupt developers, it only managed to make the decline slightly less extreme.
The chaos started in the small towns, the ones they call Tiers 4 and 5 in China. Prices there are falling by 20 to 40% despite government warnings that sellers should not discount too much. Market confidence improved in December, but only compared to November. Purchase transactions recovered 29% month-over-month for China’s top 100 developers, but were still down 38% year-over-year.
The government injected money into the market:
Banks have been instructed to ease mortgage requirements and speed up issuance.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The proposed property tax has been shelved, or at least delayed.
Restrictions on loans to developers have been relaxed.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut reserve requirements by 50 basis points in December, the second time since July. The 50 basis point drop freed up around 1.2 trn for new lending.
The PBOC cut the benchmark lending rate in December for the first time since April 2020, cutting the one-year prime rate from 3.85% to 3.8%.
Restrictions on buying homes have been lifted in many cities.
Thirty cities set floors on the prices at which real estate transactions can be recorded.
It helped some but not enough. In December, Vanke (000002 SZ, 2202 HK), Greenland Holdings
LNGN
Defaults shake the sector. Evergrande (3333 HK) is just the best known: the company has defaulted on $1.2 billion in bond payments and is undergoing forced restructuring in China. But in the meantime, there have been many others. Kaisa Group (1638 HK), which experienced one of the world’s most peculiar defaults in January 2015, defaulted on a payment of $400 million. Shimao Group failed to pay 645 million out of a total of 792 million due on Dec. 25. Guangzhou R&F (2777 HK) said it would default on $725 million due on January 13. Sinic Holdings defaulted on $250 million of offshore bonds last October. China Properties Group defaulted on $226 million of notes on October 15. Fantasia Holdings (1777 HK) defaulted on $206 million in early October. And many more are now in danger.
The drop in real estate transactions pushed construction into a tailspin. New housing starts are at their lowest since 2017. A drop in demand for steel in 2022 of at least 5%, or around 100 million tonnes of iron ore, is inevitable.
If China fails to save its real estate market, there will inevitably be contagion on international markets. We see the order of training effects as follows:
Products supplied overseas such as iron ore, coking coal, copper and potash
Share prices of listed foreign companies with significant operations in China
China’s all-important luxury segment fueled by real estate capital gains
Consumer spending in China
Chinese exports, largely fueled by subsidies, and ultimately,
The value of RMB. As the RMB devalues, expect deflation to spread throughout the global economy.
A question on which there has been too little analysis: the Chinese real estate market has been the most egregious example of elite theft on the planet.
During the first two decades of reform, China was so poor that even a small amount of investment capital induced a lot of growth. The vast majority of the population was young, rural, and willing to accept any hardship to give the next generation a head start in prosperity. The workers who migrated to the factories on the coast in the 1990s, and of course the civil servants who took generous cuts from investment capital, made buckets of money.
In the mid-2000s, the government had a dilemma: it wanted people to be incentivized to keep working hard, but it didn’t want to give all the surplus to households. This would have reduced the ever-increasing amounts of investment capital deployed by the government as well as the ever-increasing streams of trickle-down for government officials. The solution? The real estate market.
Workers who were getting rich poured their money into the millions of apartments built across the country, and a drumbeat of positive statistics told them that their property was worth many times their annual salary. Local governments converted land intended for agricultural use into residential land and reaped monetary windfalls. They tricked local people into acquiring new residential towers on the promise of massive gains and a future life of urban leisure. In the last decade of the crazy real estate bubble, Chinese government officials raised billions, if not trillions of dollars
Now, as real estate values plummet, it’s farmers, taxi drivers, waitresses and factory workers who will see their imaginary wealth melt away. The officials who designed all of this already have their money overseas.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/annestevenson-yang/2022/01/16/soft-or-hard-chinas-property-sector-is-coming-in-for-a-landing/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022