Mamata Banerjee writes to Modi after Center rejects painting





West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that she was shocked and hurt by the Center’s decision to reject the state government’s proposed tableau for the Republic Day parade, ANI reported In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said she was baffled that the Union government rejected the painting without giving reasons or justifications. She said the proposed painting was meant to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and had portraits of several prominent West Bengal personalities including Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Matangini Hazra and others. I would like to inform you that all the people of West Bengal are deeply saddened by this attitude of the central government, the Chief Minister said. Bengal was at the forefront of the Indian freedom struggle and paid the heaviest price for the country’s independence through the partition and uprooting of millions. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi regarding the “rejection of the proposed West Bengal painting for the Republic Day Parade” and requests “to include the West Bengal Freedom Fighters painting in parade” pic.twitter.com/2vtVEA2Hoe – ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022 This is the fourth time since 2015 that the Center has rejected the Table of Governments of West Bengal for the Republic Day Parade, according to The statesman. In his letter, Banerjee listed the contributions of freedom fighters and state figures who contributed to the Indian independence movement, including those of Bose, Swami Vivekananda, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Jatin Das ( also known as Bagha Jatin) and Kazi Nazrul Islam. Exclusion from the painting is tantamount to demeaning and undermining these freedom fighters, the chief minister said. She urged the Prime Minister to reconsider the Centres’ decision. The painting which features the sacrifices and contributions of one lakh of the freedom fighters will be the most fitting way to honor and honor all those great souls who fought for our freedom, the letter adds. On Saturday, the leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had also written to Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to authorize the painting during the Republic Day parade. Chowdhury had alleged that the central government’s decision was biased. It is an insult to the people of West Bengal, their cultural heritage and our great hero Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, he said. The Union Defense Ministry has also rejected the Kerala Government’s Republic Day Board proposal for the third time in the last four years. The government of Kerala had proposed a painting of the anti-caste social reformer Narayana Guru and the tourist center Jatayu Park. However, the Center’s jury had suggested that the painting should have featured the 8th-century philosopher Adi Sankaracharya.

