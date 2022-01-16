PM Modi to deliver state of the world address on January 17 at 8:30 p.m.





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special “state of the world” address via video conference on Monday during the World Economic Forum’s Davos agenda, according to his office. According to PTI, from January 17 to 21, several heads of state will speak, including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Prime Minister’s Office announced in a statement that Prime Minister Modi will deliver the special State of the World address during the Davos agenda of the World Economic Forum on January 17, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. via video conference. In addition, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, US President’s Special Envoy for Climate Change John F Kerry, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Managing Director of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are expected. Radically divergent pandemic experiences have deepened global differences, while vaccine disparities, coupled with new strains, have also hampered global economic recovery, according to the WEF, a Geneva-based international organization for public-private collaboration. However, Covid-19 is just one of the significant global crises that will become unmanageable unless world leaders emphasize proactive collaboration; therefore, the Davos Agenda will focus on promoting joint action among key global stakeholders, noted the World Economic Forum. Commenting on the Davos Agenda, Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said: “Everyone hopes that in 2022 the COVID-19 pandemic and the crises that have accompanied it will finally begin. to step back. But major global challenges lie ahead, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion. To deal with it, leaders will have to adopt new models, look long-term, renew cooperation and act systemically. The Davos Agenda 2022 is the starting point for the dialogue needed for global cooperation in 2022.”

