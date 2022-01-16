Trump is at the forefront of the race for governor of Pennsylvania. Will it stay like this?





Ahead of a Republican candidates forum in Lawrence County on Wednesday night, organizers screened a recorded message from former President Donald Trump.

I appreciate that Western Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania are fighting so hard not just for the 2020 presidential theft and hoax, but for our country itself, Trump told the room. You are great patriots! We will make America great again!

As more than a dozen Republican hopefuls run to be Pennsylvania’s next governor, Trump’s influence on campaigns and elections is like that six-minute video that takes center stage.

That was reinforced last weekend with the official entry into the race of State Senator Doug Mastriano, a conservative stalwart from Franklin County who has been among the most vocal supporters of Trump’s lie that the election was stolen.

While Mastriano and another longtime Trump backer, former U.S. Representative Lou Barletta, have built campaigns in Trump’s image, others have hired former Trump staffers. And even those toeing more traditional conservative lines have signaled they will aim to appeal to his America First base, which makes up a sizable portion of Pennsylvania’s GOP primary electorate.

You have a party that’s very aligned with Trump’s policies and with the president, said Pennsylvania GOP strategist Mike Barley, a consultant to fellow candidate, Delaware County businessman Dave White. So I don’t think you’ll see much light between the candidate and the support for those policies and the president.

>> READ MORE: Pennsylvania Governors Race: Here’s Who’s Running in 2022

Democrats, united behind their only candidate, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, are dubbing the GOP estate The Trump Primary in emails and fundraising messages.

Still, it is not yet clear how much the candidates will repeat the former president or seek his endorsement and support during the campaign trail. Many see Gov. Glenn Youngkins winning in Virginia as a roadmap for how to return the governors’ mansion to a swing state. Youngkin was endorsed by Trump but largely kept his distance from him in the general election.

And in Pennsylvania, the candidates are united against Governor Tom Wolf, whom they seek to replace. Their messages to voters at the opening events signal that the races’ loudest refrain may be more against Wolf and his pandemic policies than pro-Trump.

It’s also unclear if Trump endorses any gubernatorial candidate. He backed Army veteran Sean Parnell in the GOP race for the U.S. Senate to have Parnell drop out after a bitter child custody battle became public knowledge.

He had a relationship with Barletta, who lost a lot despite Trump’s endorsement for the Senate in 2018. Mastriano claimed last year that Trump asked him to run, but a day later Trump’s adviser , Jason Miller, tweeted that Trump had not endorsed the race. Before launching his bid, former Philadelphia U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain sent Trump a letter seeking his support, which the former president later posted online.

Several Republican strategists have said they doubt Trump will endorse a gubernatorial nominee, though the former president is still unpredictable.

One thing most agree on: In a gubernatorial primary that currently has 14 candidates where voters may be looking for signals on who to support, an endorsement could tip the scales. The field is one of the largest in recent history and growing, with former Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai indicating it is jumping this weekend.

Northampton GOP Chairman Lee Snover warned that Trump’s endorsement could be one factor, but not the only one.

A Trump endorsement has an impact, but I don’t think it’s exclusive, Snover said. The Republican Party is full of smart people. They vote for themselves.

Trump lost Pennsylvania in 2020 by 1 percentage point, a definite defeat but not a blowout. Republican analysts said the margin combined with former presidents’ approval rating among Republicans (about 81%) indicates there is no need for distancing, at least in the primary campaign.

Some will embrace it more, some will not. His [about] each individual’s relationship and if they figure it out, they can even get approval, said Pat Poprik of the Bucks County GOP.

Barletta, a longtime Trump ally, hired the company led by Bill Stepien and Justin Clark, who led the Trumps 2020 campaign. State Senate Chairman Pro Tempore Jake Corman has director Kellyanne Conway Trumps 2016 campaign campaign. McSwain hired former Trump campaign aide James Fitzpatrick to run his campaign.

Barlettas’ alliance with Trump was the subject of controversy last week when it became public that he voted procedurally declaring that Trump had won the election, despite not being a certified voter. These fake certificates were sent to the National Archives suggesting Trump won seven states he lost. Another gubernatorial candidate, GOP consultant Charlie Gerow, also signed despite not being a valid presidential voter.

At that time, no one knew what was going to happen, and it was done to prepare for any eventuality, a Barletta campaign spokesperson said Thursday of the certificate.

Having a candidate back Trumps Big Lie that the election was stolen has become a presumed litmus test for a Trump endorsement. The Senate candidates wouldn’t even say whether they would have certified Joe Biden as Pennsylvania’s winner in the election.

When asked so far in forums and debates whether they thought the 2020 election was free and fair, candidates who attended a slate that did not include Mastriano or Barletta gave answers narrowly focused on specific issues, such as support for voter identification and opposition to recent changes to Pennsylvania election law.

Corman vacillated between telling his colleagues there was no need to relaunch 2020 to engage in a full forensic investigation into the election.

Mastriano, a former Army colonel, has been the main supporter of Trump’s push to void certified election results. His campaign mimics Trump down to style and soundtrack. He announced his run last weekend at a four-hour event with appearances from Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, and Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign lawyer.

Mastriano also follows Trump’s playbook by portraying himself as an outsider, elected to the Senate in 2019 and a foil to members of his party’s establishment.

They’re pissing their pants right now. Sorry not sorry, he told a packed house of supporters at Gettysburg.

Bucks County mother-of-two Liz Diehl said, like many of her supporters, she got to know Mastriano at his freedom rallies, opposing pandemic shutdowns and following his corner talks. fire, which attracted tens of thousands of viewers.

He’s very, very consistent on everything Patriots believe, she said. We want God and family first, freedom, medical freedom and there are many of us behind it.

It is still unclear how widespread this popular support is. But with 14 candidates, one with a proven loyal base could win the nomination.

This raises another question for Republicans: Can a candidate highly aligned with Trump win statewide?

There’s this concern that winning the primary and winning the general election are two separate events because we’re still the minority demographic in Pennsylvania, Westmoreland County GOP Chairman Bill Bretz said. So we need a candidate [who] can convey our platform while having the confidence of those registered as Democrats that they will represent them well.

In two GOP candidate forums, there wasn’t much political disagreement, a sign that this primary is about the messenger, not the message, Bretz said.

Barley, along with the white campaign, doesn’t think Republicans need to worry about distancing themselves from Trump to win down the road. He thinks problems played the biggest role in the race in Virginia: frustrations over schools, inflation and jobs, all of which are likely to play out in Pennsylvania.

I don’t know if voters care how close you are to the former president when the prices of their goods skyrocket, they can’t find people to work in their businesses, Barley said. I think you have a frustrated electorate and they are looking for something different.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/news/trump-republican-governor-race-pennsylvania-wolf-doug-mastriano-20220116.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos