Wef’s Davos Online Summit Begins Monday; Pm Modi, Jinping to deliver special addresses





With its annual high-level meeting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Economic Forum’s five-day online summit on the Davos agenda will begin on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping who should give their special ‘state of the world’ addresses on the very first day. The Forum has held its annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos for 50 years, but it could not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic and was also postponed to early summer this year. However, a “Davos Agenda” online summit would be held for the second consecutive year on the dates originally scheduled for the physical annual meeting. The week-long digital summit will begin Monday with a special keynote from Jinping, followed by two virtual sessions, the first on COVID-19 and the second on technology cooperation in the fourth industrial revolution. Modi will deliver his special speech on Monday evening, which will be followed by the speech of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio are due to deliver their respective special speeches on Tuesday, when special sessions will also be held on the global social contract and vaccine equity challenges, which will be attended by the chief of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Serum Institute of India Chief Adar Poonawalla among others. On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will deliver a special speech. In addition, there would be sessions on energy transition, scaling up climate innovation, and perspectives from Latin America. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are due to deliver their special speeches on Thursday, during special sessions on ESG (environmental, social and governance) measures for a sustainable future; the next frontier of knowledge and action; and restore confidence in global trade and supply chains. On the final day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver their special addresses. Additionally, there would be special sessions on the global economy, future preparedness and accelerating a nature-friendly economy. Speakers listed for these sessions are US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. The WEF said ‘Davos Agenda 2022’ will be the premier global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for 2022 and is themed ‘State of the World’. Heads of State and Government will join CEOs and other leaders for virtual dialogue on critical collective challenges and how to address them, while this dialogue will be a stepping stone towards the annual meeting in Davos, scheduled for early in the year. ‘summer. The Geneva-based WEF, which describes itself as an international organization for public-private cooperation, said starkly different pandemic experiences have exacerbated global divisions, while vaccine inequities, combined with new strains, have also slowed the international economic recovery. However, COVID-19 is just one of the critical global challenges that could become unmanageable unless world leaders prioritize proactive collaboration and therefore the Davos Agenda will focus on driving concerted action among key global stakeholders, he added.

