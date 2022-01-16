Boris Johnson and his policy of cynicism are poisoning the well of our democracy





Boris Johnson is poisoning the well of Britain’s democracy with his behavior over allegedly illicit parties in Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer has warned, saying the Prime Ministers’ handling of the crisis risks a backlash similar to the fallout from the government spending scandal. deputies of 2009 . Sir Keir, who called on the Prime Minister to resign over the scandal, alleged that Mr Johnson blatantly broke the rules and then dragged so many down the drain with him by forcing them to defend his breach of the rules. A source close to Sir Keir said he fears the ramifications of the series of party revelations at No 10 despite Covid-19 restrictions, could be similar to the fallout from the Telegraphs’ revelations about the routine abuse of deputies of the expenditure system, more than 12 years ago. Labor has also repeatedly criticized Mr Johnson for redecorating his official Downing Street residence, which was funded by a donor and Tory peer. Lord Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, exonerated the Prime Minister of the case last year but later blamed Mr Johnson and his advisers for failing to disclose a WhatsApp exchange between the Prime Minister and peer. Earlier this month, Lord Geidt said he doubted he would still have been able to conclude unqualifiedly that the Prime Minister had correctly declared the donation had he seen the messages at the time of the enquiry. “In the right hands, politics can work” Sir Keir said of Mr Johnson: The taunt that politicians are all in it for themselves is becoming accepted wisdom. This mistrust suits Johnson perfectly. If all the politicians are all equally bad, he can be as bad as he wants. But it’s not good for our democracy. It only serves to convince people that things can’t get better, that government can’t improve people’s lives, and that progress isn’t possible because politics isn’t working. But in the right hands, used in the right way and for the right reasons, politics can work, it can be a worthy cause for building a better country and a better world. Everyone who cares about our democracy has a vital interest in restoring belief in this truth. But that cannot happen as Boris Johnson and his policy of cynicism poison the well of our democracy.

