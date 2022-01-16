Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Albania





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Albania today. During the visit, Erdogan will address the Albanian parliament. He will too Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Albania today. During the visit, Erdogan will address the Albanian parliament. He will also attend the presentation of more than 500 Turkish-funded apartments in the municipality of Kurbin. Kurbin was badly damaged by an earthquake in 2019. Turkey’s diplomatic relations with the Western Balkans, as well as economic and humanitarian aid, are part of its wider European strategy. Ankara sees stronger ties with the region as a way to increase its influence in Europe and strengthen its hand in ongoing disputes with the EU. Syrian refugees in Turkey and tensions between Turkey and Greece Eastern Mediterranean. Expect Erdogan’s visit soon to improve Turkey’s image as an honest broker and distance Albania from EU influence. In the medium to long term, expect a negative reaction from the EU to the presence of more Turks in its own backyard. The EU can try to speed up Albania's accession to the Union by relaxing requirements on serious corruption and the rule of law. Meanwhile, Turkey will step up its activities once it establishes its soft power in the region, i.e. demanding a more direct mediating role in future regional crises. 