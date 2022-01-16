The Year of the Tiger promises to be crucial for China

Even within China’s Byzantine political system, a third term will elevate Xi to the pantheon of supreme rulers, a designation most often associated with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

It will diminish the legacy of Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, in particular.

China’s Dream

Xi’s prospect as president for life will also loom. This is particularly relevant in the context of the Chinese Dream, a term he brought back into popular usage in 2012. It refers broadly to the rejuvenation of China as a nation, including the reunification of the ancestral land.

The two centenarians are generally considered here as a reference. The first was last year, with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP. In a major speech on July 1, Xi duly announced that China had achieved its stated goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The second centenary, in 2049, will mark 100 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The goal here is for China to be a rich, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and modern great socialist power.

Leaving aside the paradoxical reference to democracy, this formulation leaves open the chronology of reunification. However, Xi maintained a temporal link in various speeches, including July 1. He said resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and unwavering commitment of the Communist Party of China.

And that we must take resolute action to thwart any attempts at Taiwan independence and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation.

Beijing in the spotlight

In the short term, the focus will be on Beijing, but not because of the drums of war.

The Winter Olympics starting in early February were always going to be important for Xi. Recall that he was given political responsibility for the Beijing Olympics in 2008, a year after his rise to the Politburo Standing Committee.

The Games are an opportunity to showcase two of China’s most remarkable recent achievements.

First, it has maintained its COVID-Zero strategy for almost two years now. Admittedly, the means to do so have been pervasive and drastic, and likely not sustainable beyond next year. Yet for a country of 1.4 billion people and vast land borders, the result is highly differentiated and, for most, a source of national pride.

The strategy will be on display at the Games, with closed-loop bubbles having been designed, along with strict enforcement measures. The result will inevitably be (favorably) compared to the Tokyo Olympics last year, which resulted in hundreds of directly linked infections, and a spike in cases in Tokyo soon after.

digital currency

Second, as we pointed out a year ago in this journal, Beijing is several years ahead of the game in developing its digital currency, locally known as Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP), or E-yuan.

The project has since progressed rapidly, with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reporting as of November as many as 140 million users, or 10% of China’s population. It is also important to note that the PBOC made the E-yuan wallet available through app stores last week. Apparently, the app has been among the most popular downloads on Apple iOS and Xiaomis Store ever since.

The methodical rollout confirms Beijing’s overall ambitions with the project, which extend to regaining control of the payment system from WeChat and Alipay, and the internationalization of the yuan.

The Winter Olympics will be seen as the de facto launch of E-yuan to the world.

Beyond the Games and the Lunar New Year period, there will be a lot of speculation as to if and when China will back away from its COVID-Zero strategy. Indeed, this will probably be one of the most important macroeconomic themes of the coming year. It is particularly relevant to the outlook for global supply chains.

The key will likely be the national development of an mRNA vaccine. Notably, China was already well advanced towards an mRNA vaccine last year, co-developed by Fosun Pharma and Germanys BioNTech SE. However, progress was stalled, most likely for nationalist reasons.

Efforts have since focused on an mRNA vaccine known as ARCoVaX, led by Kunming-headquartered Walvax. Phase III trials were completed in November, but there was no guidance on administration and deployment.

It is conceivable, however, that China will move in this direction, with characteristic determination, as early as the first half of this year. However, it would take quarters, rather than months, to increase the population. There may not be enough window to declare another big victory in front of the National Party Congress.

In the meantime, there remains the prospect of severe lockdowns, like the one imposed on Xian over the past month. The economic impact has been relatively minor so far globally, but this may also change in the event of more widespread outbreaks, especially in strategically important cities.

All in all, there will be a lot to watch out for in China during this Year of the Tiger.