Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi as Center rejects Bengal Republic Day painting proposal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the central government’s decision to exclude West Bengal’s proposed array for the Republic Day parade on January 26 . and hurt by this development.

Banerjee said the proposed painting was rejected without giving reasons or justifications. “The proposed painting commemorated the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birthday and bore portraits of some of this country’s most illustrious sons and daughters – Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Sri Aurobindo, Matangini Hazra, Nazrul, Birsa Munda and many patriots,” the letter read.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi regarding the “rejection of the proposed West Bengal painting for the Republic Day Parade” and requests “to include the West Bengal Freedom Fighters painting in parade” pic.twitter.com/2vtVEA2Hoe ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022

She further recalled that Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay articulated the first manta of our nationalism, Vande Mataram, which later became the national song. The first comprehensive economic critique of British colonialism was written by Ramesh Chandra Dutt. She also recalled the contributions of other nationalists. “Exclusion from the board is a belittlement and undermining of these freedom fighters,” said Bengal CM.

Concluding his letter, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Modi to reconsider his decision and include the painting of Bengal freedom fighters in the 2022 Republic Day parade. Hundreds of Thousands of Freedom Fighters will be the most fitting way to honor and honor all those great souls who fought for our freedom,” the letter added.

Center rejects West Bengal Republic Day painting

The rejection of the West Bengal Republic Day Parade tableau has aroused the displeasure of several TMC leaders. The state government said the theme for this year’s painting is a combination of Bose’s life and Inda’s independence.

Last year, the government of West Bengal came up with three proposals for the Republic Day Parade with themes based on the “Save Green, Stay Clean” initiative, Kanyashree and “Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro” (Conservation of Nature). water and rejuvenation). However, all were rejected. Prior to that in 2018, another proposal board based on the theme of Unity in Harmony was also rejected.