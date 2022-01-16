Politics
Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi as Center rejects Bengal Republic Day painting proposal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the central government’s decision to exclude West Bengal’s proposed array for the Republic Day parade on January 26 . and hurt by this development.
Banerjee said the proposed painting was rejected without giving reasons or justifications. “The proposed painting commemorated the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on his 125th birthday and bore portraits of some of this country’s most illustrious sons and daughters – Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Sri Aurobindo, Matangini Hazra, Nazrul, Birsa Munda and many patriots,” the letter read.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Modi regarding the “rejection of the proposed West Bengal painting for the Republic Day Parade” and requests “to include the West Bengal Freedom Fighters painting in parade” pic.twitter.com/2vtVEA2Hoe
ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2022
She further recalled that Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay articulated the first manta of our nationalism, Vande Mataram, which later became the national song. The first comprehensive economic critique of British colonialism was written by Ramesh Chandra Dutt. She also recalled the contributions of other nationalists. “Exclusion from the board is a belittlement and undermining of these freedom fighters,” said Bengal CM.
Concluding his letter, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Modi to reconsider his decision and include the painting of Bengal freedom fighters in the 2022 Republic Day parade. Hundreds of Thousands of Freedom Fighters will be the most fitting way to honor and honor all those great souls who fought for our freedom,” the letter added.
Center rejects West Bengal Republic Day painting
The rejection of the West Bengal Republic Day Parade tableau has aroused the displeasure of several TMC leaders. The state government said the theme for this year’s painting is a combination of Bose’s life and Inda’s independence.
Last year, the government of West Bengal came up with three proposals for the Republic Day Parade with themes based on the “Save Green, Stay Clean” initiative, Kanyashree and “Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro” (Conservation of Nature). water and rejuvenation). However, all were rejected. Prior to that in 2018, another proposal board based on the theme of Unity in Harmony was also rejected.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/mamata-banerjee-writes-to-pm-modi-as-centre-rejects-bengals-republic-day-tableau-proposal-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022