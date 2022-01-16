Politics
UK Navy to tackle Channel migrant crisis as part of Boris Johnson’s response
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to take full ownership of the UK’s migrant crisis in a bid to bolster his weakened position as leader after the ‘partygate’ scandal.
Mr Johnson has been fighting to salvage his position since revelations about a series of parties in Downing Street during lockdowns severely damaged his position.
Draft plans have been drawn up to help him repair his reputation if he is not forced to stand down over the events, which are under investigation.
One of the ways he hopes to win back public support is to take control of the illegal immigration crisis from Home Secretary Priti Patel, according to multiple reports.
One idea being considered is to put the military in charge of stemming the influx of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel and subjecting them to controversial push-back tactics to deny boats at sea.
Dubbed “Operation Red Meat”, it aims to win back voters with populist policies after the partygate scandal.
The armed forces will be able to deploy navy ships, boats and sophisticated surveillance technology to bolster the border force, which is limited to just five cutters.
The Navy will intervene if Border Force officers go on strike or refuse to deploy the push-back tactic, where jet skis block and redirect migrant boats back to France.
Ms Patels’ efforts to stamp out illegal travel have been criticized both by those in favor of tougher measures and those concerned about human rights.
His plan to order Border Force officials to push back boats carrying migrants has been strongly contested by activists and human rights groups.
Border Force officials have threatened to strike if the controversial tactic is introduced.
But many Conservative Party supporters say the government is not doing enough to stem the tide of small boats reaching British shores.
After months of record migrant figures last year, a November poll showed 77% of Tory voters thought the party had gotten too soft on the issue.
A total of 28,401 people moved from France to Britain in 2021, according to figures from Migration Watch. This was more than three times the overall figure from the previous year.
If Mr Johnson is not discovered to have breached the ministerial code in the partygate saga and manages to cling to power despite growing calls for his resignation, it could signal a new era in the response of the Grande Britain to illegal migration.
In her investigation, senior civil servant Sue Gray is tasked with establishing which parties have taken place in Downing Street since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and whether they have breached coronavirus restrictions.
Critics argued the inquiry was not independent, as Ms Gray reports to the Prime Minister.
His report aims to establish the facts, but it will be up to the police to punish any breaches of containment and to Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s adviser on ministerial interests, to look into any breaches of the Code.
The steady stream of dinghies continued on the busy English Channel shipping lanes on Saturday, despite the death of a man trying to cross from France the day before.
Photos showed two boats arriving in Kent, each carrying around 30 people, including children, in the early hours of the morning.
One boat was brought into Dover Harbor while the second group was brought ashore at Dungeness.
Some people were seen receiving medical attention after reaching dry land.
Both boats were intercepted by lifeboat charity RNLI in conditions of complete darkness.
On Friday, a Sudanese man in his twenties was found unconscious and pulled out of the water after falling from a canoe. The ship was jam-packed with other migrants bound for the UK, French authorities said.
Thirty-two people on board were rescued off Berck, near Calais, in a state of hypothermia, authorities said.
The man was brought ashore but declared dead, and an investigation for manslaughter was opened, said the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor’s office.
Updated: January 16, 2022, 10:59 p.m.
