Trump Rally Fact Check: Covid-19 and Election Lies





WASHINGTON At a rally in Arizona on Saturday, former President Donald J. Trump repeated his lie that the 2020 election was stolen and made other false claims about the pandemic and the attack on the Capitol on 6 January of last year. Here is a fact check.

What Mr. Trump Said

The left now rations life-saving therapies based on race, discriminating and denigrating, simply denigrating, white people to determine who lives and who dies. If you’re white, you don’t get the vaccine, or if you’re white, you don’t get treatment.

False. There is no evidence that white Americans are being denied access to vaccines or treatments.

Mr. Trump referred to a Wall Street Journal opinion column criticizing New York State’s guidelines on two limited antiviral treatments that ask health care providers to prioritize therapies for immunocompromised patients and those with risk factors. The guidelines, which were released in late December, said non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor, as long-standing systemic inequalities in health and society have contributed to a increased risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19.

State officials defended their guidelines by citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which shows blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans are about twice as likely to die from Covid-19 as white Americans. A spokeswoman for the New York State Health Department told Fox News that race does not exclude patients from treatment, but rather the guidelines consider race a risk factor.

In New York, white residents are more likely to be vaccinated than black residents, which is consistent with most countries.

What Mr. Trump Said

Why did Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Police reject the 10,000+ soldiers or National Guard soldiers I authorized to help control the huge crowd I knew was coming?

False. There is no evidence that Mr. Trump ever asked for 10,000 National Guard troops or that Speaker Nancy Pelosi denied such a request. The Speaker of the House does not control the National Guard.

Vanity Fair reported that Mr. Trump presented the 10,000 figure to then-Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller the day before Jan. 6, 2021, when Mr. Trump loyalists took over. storming the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification. of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s election victory. According to Mr. Miller, Mr. Trump had suggested that 10,000 National Guard troops were needed to contain the crowd he was planning for his rally that day.

But there is no record of Mr Trump making the request. The Pentagon’s timeline of events leading up to the riot notes that the Department of Defense considered a plan to activate 340 members of the District of Columbia National Guard, if requested. But the timeline makes no mention of a request for 10,000 troops by Mr Trump. A Pentagon inspector general also did not report on the breach, which instead referred to Mr. Trump’s suggestions that his Jan. 6 rally had been held safely. A Pentagon spokesperson also told the Washington Post that he had no record of such an order being given.

What Mr. Trump Said

So we lost, they say, by 10,000 and yet they reported more than listening to those numbers 57,000 highly suspect ballots for further investigation, one. Twenty-three thousand three hundred and forty-four postal ballots were counted, although the person no longer lives at this address, small, small problem. Five thousand people seem to have voted in more than one county.

January 6 Survey Map Key Figures 1 of 12

Mark Meadows. Mr Trump’s chief of staff, who initially provided the panel with a wealth of documents showing the extent of his role in efforts to overturn the election, is now refusing to cooperate. The House voted to recommend holding Mr. Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress.

Scott Perry and Jim Jordan. Republican representatives from Pennsylvania and Ohio are among a group of GOP congressmen who have been deeply involved in efforts to overturn the election. Both Mr. Perry and Mr. Jordan refused to cooperate with the panel.

Michael Flynn. Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser attended an Oval Office meeting on December 18 in which attendees discussed seizing voting machines and invoking some emergency powers in matter of national security. Mr Flynn has taken legal action to block the subpoenas.

John Eastmann. The lawyer has come under intense scrutiny since penning a memo outlining how Mr Trump could stay in power. Mr. Eastman was present at a meeting of Trump allies at the Willard Hotel, which became one of the main focuses of the panel.

False. Mr. Trump lost the state of Arizona by about 10,500 votes, but his claim of tens of thousands of fraudulent votes is baseless. Those numbers are based on a report from Cyber ​​Ninjas, a company Republicans hired to look into voting in the state.

Election officials said the allegations raised by the company are not evidence of fraud. For example, Cyber ​​Ninjas discovered that tens of thousands of voters did not live at addresses recorded by a specific commercial database, but election officials noted that students, military personnel, or homeowners holidays could have addresses different from those listed in the database. Similarly, the company’s claims about double voting could be explained by the simple fact that many Arizona residents have the same name or birth year.

Additionally, the Cyber ​​Ninjas audit showed that in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, Mr. Biden had 99 more votes and Mr. Trump had 261 fewer votes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/16/us/politics/fact-check-trump-arizona-rally.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

