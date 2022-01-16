China’s zero-Omicron approach is impacting its economy and supply chains









Hong Kong, Jan 17 (ANI): China’s unwavering insistence on eradicating all traces of the coronavirus with a zero Omicron approach risks dealing a major blow to the economy and supply chains.

Goldman Sachs, for example, has just cut its projection for Chinese economic growth in 2022 to 4.3% from 4.8%. That’s about half of what they estimate to be last year’s growth rate. (China will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 GDP figures on Monday), CNN reported.

Morgan Stanley takes a similar view that Omicron could mean the costs of a zero-Covid approach outweigh the benefits. Its analysts last week forecast 4.9% growth in the first quarter, but suspect it could slow to 4.2% “if Omicron expands to other regions and causes multiple shutdowns across of the city,” CNN reported.

Analysts have cited “deeper service disruption” as a major risk for China if the country expands lockdown measures to more cities. It would mark China’s most serious and widespread attempt to contain the coronavirus since April 2020, when it lifted its massive lockdown on Wuhan, the original epicenter of the virus.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant has been popping up across China in recent days, including major port cities like Dalian and Tianjin, prompting restrictions that could disrupt business operations in those places.

As the rest of the world learns to live with the virus, economists say China’s zero-tolerance strategy is likely to do more harm than good in 2022, Omicron could deliver a blow to factories and food chains supply, compounding the economic threat, CNN reported. An outbreak of the older Delta variant forced the industrial hub of Xi’an into lockdown earlier this year, affecting production lines at global chipmakers like Samsung (SSNLF) and Micron (MU), CNN reported.

And then there are the cases of Omicron detected in major port cities. Ship congestion at Chinese ports has worsened recently as more cities implement strict COVID restrictions due to outbreaks, or tighten testing policies ahead of the New Year’s holiday season. Chinese year from January 31.

The Shekou Terminal in Shenzhen, for example, has started restricting truckers bringing in loaded containers. From Friday, truckers can only enter the terminal if they have reservations for containers for export on vessels arriving within three days, the operator said in a statement this week, reported CNN.

The economic cost of containing an aggressive variant could be high. Nomura analysts wrote this week that retail sales and other services could be hit hard if there are more lockdowns, adding that the benefits of zero-COVID are “likely waning as costs rise”. They forecast GDP growth of 2.9% for the first quarter and 4.3% for all of 2022, CNN reported.

Eurasia Group Chairman Ian Bremmer and Chairman Cliff Kupchan, meanwhile, have called the failure of China’s zero COVID policy the top global geopolitical risk for 2022, suggesting a blackout could lead to larger outbreaks, lockdowns more severe and greater economic disruption.

“This is the opposite of what Xi Jinping wants his country to be as it nears its third term, but there is nothing he can do about it,” they wrote in their forecast this month.

China will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, which will make the Omicron containment important in the short term. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also set to seek a historic third term when the Communist Party of China holds its 20th Party Congress in the second half of this year. (ANI)

