Jokowi to Deliver Presidential Lecture at Parahyangan Catholic University





Jokowi will also inaugurate the Arntz-Geise Learning Center building on campus. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BANDUNG — The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will be on campus Parahyangan Catholic University as part of the 67th Anniversary, Monday (17/1/2022). The number one person in Indonesia will forward presidential conference on the theme Pancasila the power of the people and the beauty of tradition and inaugurated the building of the learning center Arntz-Geise. Chancellor Unpar Mangadar Situmorang declared the presence of the President Joko Widodo at the 67th Unpar Dies Natalies event was an honor. He said the president’s presence was due to the support of various Unpar alumni. “On the occasion of the 67th anniversary, we will feel joyful and honored for the planned visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia H Joko Widodo to Unpar, this is a historic event for Unpar. This visit plan may be achieved through the extraordinary support of alumni,” he said recently. He pursued President Joko Widodo’s agenda at Unpar, namely to transmit presidential conference on the theme Pancasila, the strength of the people and the beauty of tradition. Approximately 10,000 people will attend the event in person hybrid offline and online. “We will be excited to listen to the presentation presidential conference on the theme of Pancasila, the power of the people and the beauty of tradition,” he said. In addition, President Joko Widodo will provide scholarships worth a total of Rs 12 billion to students. “Unpar cares about students who are economically challenged and who have academic and non-academic achievements. The president will attend the symbolic awarding of scholarships,” he said. In addition, the president will inaugurate the building of the Arntz Geise learning center which has been under construction since 2017 and will be completed in 2021. The construction of this building uses funds from the foundation. He called the auditorium one of the best acoustics in Southeast Asia. “The auditorium has one of the best acoustics in Southeast Asia;” he said. The building will be used as a center of learning for interdisciplinary students, majors and will host culture, arts and other talents.

