PM Modi to chair January 19 meeting to finalize BJP candidates

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting at the BJP headquarters on the evening of January 19 to finalize candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls slated for next month, sources inside the BJP have said. left.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Party Chairman JP Nadda, Goa Elections Officer Devendra Fadnavis, Co-Leader G Kishan Reddy, Co-Leader Darshana Jardosh and other senior leaders would be present at the meeting.

According to party sources, the first organizational meeting was held today at the party headquarters regarding the elections in Goa. The next important meeting will be held on January 19 regarding ticket distribution, which will be chaired by the PM himself.

The sources told ANI that the BJP will compete for the 40 seats in Goa and the party may also drop some incumbent MPs. Brainstorming for ticket distribution will be completed in one day.

“The BJP has been in power in Goa for 10 years. In such a situation, it is our full responsibility to maintain the status quo of our government and we are fully prepared for it. As for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool Congress or Congress are concerned, everyone is doing their best but the victory will be ours,” the sources said.

Earlier, BJP National General Secretary and Goa official CT Ravi said in an interview with ANI that the assembly elections were close and the party was ready to hit the treble of a victory in the state.

“We will go to the people based on three issues of social harmony, public order and development and are confident that we will return to power,” Ravi said.

Notably, the party that wins 21 seats in Goa forms the government, but the last time no party was able to reach this figure. Congress had won the most seats 17 and 13 seats were won by the BJP.

Apart from BJP and Congress, many other parties including TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party will field their candidates in the Goa Assembly elections to be held on February 14.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

