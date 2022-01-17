Politics
Downing Street parties: Is a culture change in No 10 possible while Boris Johnson remains Prime Minister? | Political news
After weeks of damaging allegations about parties inside No10 during COVID restrictions, the team around Boris Johnson are determined to turn the tide this week.
They know they are facing mounting pressure from some Tory MPs, discouraged by what they see as a major distraction from their ability to serve their constituents and left cold by the Prime Minister’s apology in Parliament.
Over the weekend, heads were put together and some sort of plan was hatched. There is still a big unknown – what Sue Gray’s report will conclude – but those inside Issue 10 know it may not be released for more than a week and their current response to questions about what happened won’t last that long.
Over the weekend, another Tory MP Tim Loughton has called on his boss to quit. Behind the scenes, the feeling that it is when not if the Prime Minister is leaving is growing and cementing itself.
Downing Street knows it’s a big deal, but those working around Mr Johnson haven’t given up, they still think they can convince MPs and voters he’s the right person for the job. They are helped by a lack of clarity over who might succeed him and questions over Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer’s actual popularity.
The focus will be on culture change among those working at the heart of government, as well as a series of political announcements designed to show a leader pursuing his agenda for the country.
Advisers hope the change in culture will be the answer to tough questions about why the parties appear to have been allowed to take place. They want to give the meaning of a new government, without inaugurating one.
News that a suitcase had been carried to a local booze co-op at a party breaking the rules surprised everyone except those who have worked in or around Downing Street for years. The suitcase was a regular prop, used for Friday night booze runs and joked about by successive members of the press office.
There have been numerous reports of civil servants storing liquor in disused chimneys, special advisers enjoying beer and wine during “Spade School” on Friday nights, and a culture of drinking in the office after a long day at the office was not only acceptable but encouraged. This is not new, nor surprising to those working in government.
Culture change is therefore the first lever that leaders will reach to prove that they understand and want to change the way Downing Street works. There are suggestions for alcohol bans, although probably for staff and not for official events held behind the famous black door. There might be stipulations about staying late to socialize and using the garden as a space to let off steam.
“Something’s got to change”
But the culture change is deeper than Friday night drinks. It’s about power, influence and popularity – all things that figure prominently in the heady fabric of Westminster life. Younger staffers said they feel pressured into drinking by older officials who hold their careers in their hands.
Older chefs who have worked at the top of government for years say the long hours and high pressure are the reason staff have a drink together to decompress. Over the years there have been numerous accusations of bad behaviour, bullying and unbearable pressure on staff who feel they have no one to turn to for help.
Either way, those around the prime minister know that something has to change if it’s not the man in charge; they must be able to show the public that they understand the fury.
But changing the culture at the top will involve more than just sacking senior executives or banning booze in the office and many within his party believe Mr Johnson himself is driving behavior at the within his team.
A former cabinet minister called Mr Johnson ‘chaotic and deceptive’, not an uncommon opinion even among those who enjoy his company.
As long as it remains, they believe, changing the culture is impossible.
