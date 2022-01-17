Jokowi approves increasing Mandalika’s MotoGP attendance to 100,000





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again reviewed the infrastructure readiness ahead of preparations for MotoGP 2022 at Mandalika Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) on Thursday (13/1/2022) today today. RI 1 was seen riding a motorbike from Lombok International Airport (BIL) along the bypass road to the Tourist Residential Settlement (Sarhunta) in Sengkol Village and finished at Mandalika Circuit. Jokowi wants to ensure the preparation for the implementation of MotoGP, starting from the arrival service of the international airport of Lombok, from the connectivity to the Mandalika circuit to the supporting infrastructure such as homestays for the tourists. “First, I checked the process at the airport related to health protocols, PCR checks, vaccine checks and the order is good. Second, I checked the infrastructure, especially the bypass road of airport in Mandalika related to aesthetics and landscaping which has been done for a week and the changes are visible,” Jokowi said in a written statement, Thursday (01/13/2022). The 17.3km BIL-Mandalika Bypass Road has been completed and used to support the smooth running of the Superbike event in November 2021. The arrangement is being carried out by the Ministry of PUPR through the West Nusa Tenggara National Road Implementation Center (BPJN), the General Directorate of Highways through the reforestation and structuring of road corridors, including frontage, shoulders and the draining. “We hope from airport to Mandalikatamu Circuit really comes with good aesthetic beauty. Therefore, it needs to be completed and I requested earlier end of February 2022 for it to be completed,” Jokowi said. In addition, President Jokowi’s entourage headed for tourist accommodation facilities in Gerupuk Village and the Mandalika Circuit Corridor, Central Lombok Regency. The existence of Sarhunta, besides being a means of Mandalika-Lombok Super Priority Tourism Destinations (DPSP), can also be an alternative residence for tourists during the Mandalika MotoGP 2022 event. “We also want Mandalika to not only take care of motorcycle racing but also have an effect on the economic growth of the community. Therefore, homestays have been built in several villages in Mandalika and now around 300 host families are ready,” Jokowi said.

