Trump says he couldn’t have lost the 2020 presidential election because his rally in Arizona had thousands in attendance and ‘had cars that stretched 25 miles’





Former President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd before speaking at a “Save America” ​​rally in Florence, Arizona on January 15, 2022.AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former President Trump continued on Saturday to cast doubt on his election defeat to President Biden.

At a rally in Arizona, Trump pointed to crowd size and heavy traffic to justify his opinion.

Trump often uses rally numbers to gauge electoral success, although they have no clear connection.

Former President Donald Trump bragged about the size of the crowd at a rally in Arizona on Saturday and pointed to the heavy traffic leading up to the venue as proof that he and not President Joe Biden won the election of 2020.

Nearly a year after Trump left the White House after losing his re-election bid to Biden, the former president continues to argue the election was fraudulent despite no evidence of massive irregularities and after the repeated legal losses of his campaign legal team.

At his ‘Save America’ rally in Florence, the first large-scale public rally led by Trump in 2022, the former commander-in-chief again called the election ‘fake’ before equating the magnitude from his in-person rallies to the presidential election. results.

“A person who comes here…and has crowds that go further than any eye can see…there’s no one who can see the end of this crowd,” Trump told thousands of cheering supporters .

He continued, “And has cars that go 25 miles. He’s not someone who lost an election, and now because of that our country is being destroyed.”

As Trump sported his trademark “Make America Great Again” hat and addressed an estimated 15,000 supporters, according to an Arizona Republic estimate, the former president laid out a long list of grievances with the election of 2020 and Biden’s presidency, especially as it relates to the state. economy and the US-Mexico border.

The Republic also reported that traffic for the Florence rally “was interrupted for more than an hour”, with participants waiting in queues that crossed the front of the venue to a dirt parking lot.

The story continues

Trump has long equated crowd sizes with campaign support and has frequently criticized Biden’s pared-back events during the presidential campaign, linking it to a lack of support for the then-Democratic nominee. Meanwhile, Biden, who had sought to adhere to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, has generally been content to hold outdoor events like drive-in rallies.

Trump has been teasing a 2024 presidential election for nearly a year, including at the multiple rallies he held in support of Republican candidates last year, and at Saturday’s event.

During a Fox News interview last November, Trump said a final decision was still pending.

“I’m definitely thinking about it and we’ll see,” he said at the time. “I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and will probably announce it after the half-terms.”

Arizona was one of the hardest-fought states in the 2020 presidential election and the longtime conservative stronghold will be hotly contested again in 2024 as well.

Last year, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1996 to win statewide electoral votes, edging out Trump by 10,457 votes out of nearly 3.4 million votes cast.

Read the original article on Business Insider

