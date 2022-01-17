Erdogan visits Albania on his first trip abroad in 2022





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made 14 official visits last year despite the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to begin his first foreign trip of 2022 on Sunday as he pays an official visit to Albania , where he should meet Albanians. Prime Minister Edi Rama, Tendency reports citing Daily Sabah. The president will deliver a speech in the Albanian Parliament and is also expected to inaugurate the Ethem Bey Mosque, which was restored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). Erdoan will also inaugurate the Turkish-built apartment complexes in Lake Province, which has seen major devastation following the 6.3 magnitude earthquake in late 2019 that killed 51, injured more than 900 and displaced nearly 17,000 people. The groundbreaking ceremony was held in December 2020 for the construction of 522 residences by the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) in the Albanian town of Lac. Residences will be allocated to people who lost their homes during two earthquakes in September and November 2019. They will be a new symbol of Turkish-Albanian friendship, Erdogan said via video link at the ceremony in Albania, which was attended in person by Environment and Urban Development Minister Murat Kurum and Albanian Prime Minister Rama . The project, which cost around 42 million euros ($47 million), also includes 37 commercial units and parking for 375 vehicles. Praising the housing project, Mechan Marra, a 67-year-old Albanian citizen, said that even people who cannot afford to buy a house here are happy with it. Even Tirana doesn’t have a neighborhood like this… It couldn’t have been better, Marra said, adding that Rama and Erdoan kept their promise. Nikoll Chupi, a 57-year-old resident, also said he was pleased with the Turkish government’s contributions. We are extremely satisfied with the contributions of the Turkish government and Erdogan…As a family, we are beyond grateful, said Chupi. Calling the new neighborhood fantastic, resident Mark Thanaj also said he was happy and thanked Erdoan for his support.

