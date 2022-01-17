



Former President Trump on Saturday lambasted President Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “Remember, I’m going to get rid of COVID,” the former president quipped, impersonating Biden. Trump has been widely criticized for downplaying the severity of COVID-19 during his tenure in the White House. Loading Something is loading.

At a "Save America" ​​rally in Florence, Arizona, Trump amused himself by attacking Biden, who has made defeating COVID-19 a priority during the 2020 presidential campaign and has seriously tried to fight the virus by increasing vaccinations of the general public.

At a “Save America” ​​rally in Florence, Arizona, Trump amused himself by attacking Biden, who has made defeating COVID-19 a priority during the 2020 presidential campaign and has seriously tried to fight the virus by increasing vaccinations of the general public.

“We all knew Joe Biden wouldn’t be so good but few could have imagined he would be such a disaster for this country,” the former president said. “There are four times as many COVID cases.”

He continued, mimicking Biden’s voice: “Remember, I’m going to get rid of COVID.”

The crowd filled with many of Trump’s most passionate supporters laughed at the impersonation, which also included the former president moving his hand in an attempt to mimic Biden’s gestures.

In his research of the President, Trump was likely referring to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases the country was facing due to the highly infectious Delta variant which was the dominant strain heading into the weekend of the Labor Day last September. Although more than 60% of the American population had received at least one dose of the vaccine at the time, there were four times as many COVID-19 cases and a higher number of hospitalizations than during the same period in 2020.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study last summer found that unvaccinated Americans were 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.

From mid-June to mid-July last year, when the Delta variant was gaining momentum across the country, unvaccinated Americans accounted for 82% of new cases, 86% of hospitalizations and 84 % of deaths, which reflected how these people remained. those most at risk of serious infection or death.

Last May, Biden’s White House was convinced it had made huge strides in ‘crushing’ the coronavirus, touting the CDC’s new recommendation at the time that fully vaccinated Americans could ditch their face masks at the time. inside and outside. However, the high transmissibility of the Delta variant forced the administration to adjust its expectations and reorganize to deal with the emerging health threat.

During a November interview on the Fox Business Network program “Varney & Co.”, Trump said he wants Biden to be successful in the fight against the coronavirus, which has caused societal upheaval across the world since 2020.

“I wanted him to succeed. He totally failed. It’s a disaster what happened,” said the former president at the time.

Trump, who has been roundly criticized for downplaying the severity of the virus and who reportedly saw mask-wearing as a ‘sign of weakness’ while in office, never acknowledged the challenges that came with the new variants during the interview. .

The former president has always opposed vaccination mandates, while Biden has strongly supported such measures to reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

Last week, the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s vaccination or testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees, but allowed mandates to represent healthcare workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid.

In recent weeks, Trump has criticized politicians who have been coy about whether or not they received COVID-19 booster shots, which he defended while speaking with conservative media.

As of January 16, more than 850,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States, with 65.4 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

