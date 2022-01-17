Turkey’s finance minister hopes for single-digit inflation by mid-2023 – Middle East Monitor





Turkey’s annual inflation rate will be in the single digits by the time presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for mid-2023 are held, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Saturday, reported Reuters. Inflation hit a 19-year high of 36% in December after the central bank cut interest rates under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, sparking a currency crisis that saw the lira lose 44% of its value value in 2021. Addressing heads of non-governmental organizations in Istanbul, Nebati said Turkey’s only problem now was high inflation and the lira’s exchange rate volatility had subsided. “With the fiscal policies and the measures that we will take, we will go into the elections…next year with single-digit inflation,” Nebati said. “We’re all going to experiment, see the change after the first quarter (of 2022),” he said of inflation. Despite promises from government officials to bring inflation down quickly, economic analysts believe it could exceed 50% in the coming months and remain high throughout the year. The currency crisis was halted last month, in part thanks to costly monetary interventions and government incentives aimed at reducing the attractiveness of the dollar for savers. Read: ‘Keep your savings in Turkish liras in 2022 despite volatility’, Erdogan tells citizens Turks grabbed hard currency as the lira fell to record lows against the dollar, and Turkish currency and gold holdings hit a record high of $238.97 billion in December before falling slightly to $234.3 billion on January 7. Nebati said on Saturday that the conversion of foreign currency holdings into Turkish liras would accelerate in the coming weeks. “The decline in forex deposit accounts has begun. We will see the downward trend in forex deposit accounts continue rapidly,” he said, adding that central bank reserves would also rise. Nebati said as of late Friday more than 131 billion lira ($9.69 billion) had been deposited in accounts under the government program that protects lira deposits from forex depreciation. Speaking in the western province of Aydin, Erdogan said the lira protection program had marred foreign economic “attacks”. “Over the past few years, they have specifically targeted our economy. They have made countless efforts to create an economic crisis followed by political and social chaos,” he said. Erdogan said Turkey was targeting $35 billion in tourism revenue this year and $250 billion in exports. Read: Turkey’s Erdogan says he’s already cut inflation to 4%, he can do it again

