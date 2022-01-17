UK government under Boris Johnson plans to scrap Covid-19 self-isolation law: report | world news

The Boris Johnson-led government is planning to scrap the law asking people to self-isolate after catching the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Telegraph has reported. This is part of the preparations for having to live with the coronavirus in the future.

Official guidelines, however, will remain, but no legal penalties or fines will be imposed if the rules are ignored, according to The Telegraphs report. Prime Minister Johnson wants to permanently revoke emergency provisions like self-isolation since Covid-19 cases plummeted in the country, the report further states.

The announcement is expected as early as spring, The Telegraph further reported.

Last week, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said self-isolation for Covid-19 in England would be reduced to five days from seven if someone tested negative twice.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times said in a report that the UK plans to scrap the requirement for mandatory Covid-19 testing after arrival in the country for fully vaccinated travellers, including from India.

The country’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps would favor ending the testing regime for everyone who has received both doses of the vaccine, in time for the UK school holidays in February, the Times further said. in his Sunday report.

The report further quotes an official familiar with the developments to say the rules could be relaxed by the end of January.

Under current rules, travelers arriving in England are required to stay at their declared address on a legally binding passenger locator form until they register a negative lateral flow or PCR test result on a pre-test system. Reserve.

A positive test requires a 10-day quarantine at the address, although this can be shortened with a negative lateral flow test on days six and seven. Those not fully vaccinated must self-isolate for the full 10 days upon arrival, with testing required on days two and eight.