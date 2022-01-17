Trump slams annoying DeSantis ahead of potential 2024 game





Donald Trump privately denounces Ron DeSantis as an ingrate with a “dull personality” and no realistic chance of beating him in a potential showdown in 2024, according to sources who recently spoke to the former president about the governor of Florida.

Why it matters: Both are among the most popular Republicans in the country, and as the former president eyes another run in 2024, he’s angered by DeSantis’ popularity and refusal to rule out running against him.

DeSantis is a favorite with Republican voters when pollsters drop Trump from the hypothetical 2024 field. The governor also hasn’t gone beyond tweaking his fellow Florida native. DeSantis said on the “Ruthless” podcast, recorded Thursday, one of his biggest regrets in office was not speaking “much louder” in March 2020, when Trump advised the American public to stay home for slow the spread of coronavirus.

Behind the scenes: “In the context of the 2024 election, he usually gives DeSantis a pop in the nose in the middle of this type of conversation,” said a source who recently spoke to Trump about DeSantis.

The source, who shared the private remarks on condition of anonymity, heard Trump criticize DeSantis on several occasions. The source said Trump is keen to say he’s not worried about the Governor of Florida as a potential rival in 2024. DeSantis lacks personal charisma and has a lackluster personality,” the source added. A Trump spokesperson had no comment when he received this report.

A second source who discussed DeSantis with Trump said the reason for the former president’s irritation with the popular governor is “that Ron DeSantis won’t say he won’t run. [in 2024]. … The others have stated quite clearly that they will not challenge him.”

DeSantis also did not respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: Several potential 2024 GOP candidates have either ruled out running if Trump does as his former UN ambassador Nikki Haley did, or said they would support Trump if he did run.

This has been the case for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Tim Scott (RS.C.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo .). Trump kept a close eye on these statements. He noted that two potential rivals in particular refused to rule out running: DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. Trump seems less bothered by Pence than DeSantis. He told advisers he believed Pence’s future in GOP politics was over after he upheld the Constitution and refused Trump’s request to deport voters to the United States on Jan. 6, 2021. Other rivals Potentials who haven’t ruled out challenging Trump include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Senses. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

The second source said that, in Trump’s opinion, “there is no way” DeSantis would be governor without Trump’s endorsement.

The former president also said something like, “What’s wrong? Why doesn’t he just say he won’t run against me?” Maggie Haberman of The New York Times recently reported that “Trump has said a range of aides a version of, he’s not getting the deference from DeSantis he wants in the pre-2024 prep.”

Trump’s private irritation over what he perceives as DeSantis’ ingratitude and willingness to challenge him goes back many years. Their disputes have spanned topics as varied as beach closures at the start of the pandemic and a public clash over hurricane death statistics, as the Washington Post’s Ben Terris and Josh Dawsey detailed in a 2020 article.

DeSantis claimed last week on the “Ruthless” podcast that reports of tensions between him and Trump were a media fabrication. In the same conversation, he again dodged a question about his strength as the potential GOP nominee for president in 2024.

What we see: Trump’s frustrations with DeSantis have bled into his public statements, though he has so far refrained from attacking the popular governor by name.

During a recent OAN interview, the former president said he watched interviews with “gutless” politicians who refuse to say whether they received a booster shot. “You have to say it whether you got it or not,” Trump said. “Say it.” As noted by Mediaite, DeSantis “refused to say if he had received the reminder. ‘I did everything I did,’ he said in December when asked s ‘He had been boosted. ‘The normal hit.'”

