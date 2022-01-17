Jokowi begins fight against lame duck status in Indonesia’s G20 year

Author: Editorial Board, ANU

Ahead of the G20 summit in Rome in October 2021, the G20 seemed in danger of losing track. What a relief, then, to see Indonesia bring the G20 back to its bread-and-butter global policy challenges as it assumes the presidency for 2022.

Recover Together, Recover Stronger is the slogan of Indonesia’s Year in the Presidency, which will focus on ensuring equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, promoting sustainable and inclusive economic development through the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises and the digital economy. Vaccines are a top priority. The countries that make the vaccines, the developing countries that need them, and the wealthy countries that can subsidize them are all gathering around the G20 table. It’s time to bring accountability for broken promises on vaccine equity and maintain the recent momentum behind the COVAX initiative.

Then there is the economic recovery. As the last Christmas shoppers know, global supply chains are still in disarray. One result is that inflation is back with a vengeance, and the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States and other industrial countries in response makes it all the more important to use the meetings this year to secure the G20’s own Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). ) working properly.

It helps a lot that Indonesia itself is in recovery mode after two difficult years in 2020 and 2021.

As Haryo Aswicahyono and Hal Hill write in this week’s lead article, despite the severe loss of life the country has suffered, Indonesia has not been deeply scarred by the pandemic. Stability in its various economic and political manifestations continues to be the cornerstone of political life.

More importantly, the country held firm, the administrative and political apparatus continued to function despite deep economic and social tensions. This is in notable contrast to the country’s last major crisis, Aswicahyono and Hill say.

Part of the story is the seemingly unshakeable political dominance of President Joko Jokowi Widodos. Indeed, they write, he has mostly consolidated his political authority during the pandemic. Attribute that in part to the hardline, often illiberal, attitude his government has taken toward political opponents. But the fact is that the highly criticized subordination of Jokowi

from health goals to economic goals has sympathy in a country with a huge informal sector and, as Aswicahyono and Hill point out, social security programs that remain modestly funded and not designed for a large-scale shutdown of activity economic.

Indonesians are certainly regaining their optimism. A December poll showed 29% of Indonesians believed their household finances were deteriorating to the lowest since March 2020, and down from a high of nearly 60% in March 2021.

72% said they expect their financial situation to improve in the coming year. No wonder the president is starting the year with a 71% approval rating.

After declaring political victory against COVID-19, Jokowi faces a more serious enemy: the expectation, or reality, of his impending political obsolescence.

Jokowi’s term ends in October 2024 and presidential elections are expected to be held earlier that year. The most popular candidates now are Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Jokowi Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. The design of the electoral system, however, means who runs will ultimately be determined by behind-the-scenes deals struck between party leaders.

Even as the political elite and the media turn their attention to the elections, Jokowi is determined not to slip into lame duck status, as his predecessor Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has not long started his second term.

Hence his eagerness to put the pandemic behind him and continue improving the performance of state-owned enterprises, carrying out the reforms set out in the 2020 Omnibus Job Creation Act, ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP ) and making progress on what Aswicahyono and Hill describe (perhaps too politely) his grandiose plans for a new capital on the island of Kalimantan.

It is hoped that Jokowi also sees the potential for creating legacy in the opportunities presented by the G20 presidency. Until now, the world has known him as a deeply inward-looking politician who leaves foreign policy to the bureaucrats or sees it as an instrument for achieving national economic and political goals. Recently, however, he has embarked on constructive efforts to address regional issues: evidenced by the concrete role Jakarta played in setting up the ASEAN summit in response to the Myanmar coup in 2021. , and its main appeals to publicize the extent of Myanmar’s involvement during those years. ASEAN meetings provided the junta respects the commitments it made at the Jakarta summit.

Hopefully, Indonesia’s G20 presidency will mark the late emergence of a more proactive Jokowi foreign policy. In 2023, Indonesia will succeed Cambodia as ASEAN Chairman. When Jakarta last held this position, we were handed the RCEP strategy, at least in its embryonic form. It is a high benchmark and serves to demonstrate the leadership opportunities that platforms like ASEAN and the G20 offer Indonesia if it comes forward with the right ambition. If Jokowi is looking for an inheritance, this is a good place to hunt.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.