



Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump took to the stage in Florence, Arizona on Saturday night after a long list of 2020 election deniers inflamed the crowd with messy election conspiracy theories and talked about psychological operations.

The big lie, the big lie is a lot of bullshit, exclaimed Trump shortly after taking center stage in a red Make America Great Again hat and open-necked white shirt. We’ve had more destruction, I think, than five presidents combined last year, Trump continued while claiming his staunch supporters were being persecuted for practicing their free speech.

No one can see the end of this crowd, Trump added, boasting of the size of his rally crowd. And has cars that span 25 miles. It’s not someone who lost an election.

During the lengthy address, Trump praised One America News (OAN) after Friday night news that DirectTV did not renew its contract with the far-right network. It’s a great network that I watch all the time. It’s a shame what’s happening!

During the evening affair, Mike Lindell, dead of 2020, also had time on the microphone, where the MyPillow exec let out an endless stream of election-related theories with equal grievance and enthusiasm.

The biggest problem we face is not the media, the fake news media, were all on them, it’s the conservative media, the ones who don’t talk, he said, aiming at the media conservatives. One of them rhymes with Fox [News]. Okay? Repugnant. They are disgusting.

Asked by The Daily Beast about the course of the rally, the man from MyPillow replied: Brilliant!

Arizona is a red state, Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff), a close ally of white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, told the crowd. And President Trump won. Let me tell you that I have proposed more than 50 bills so far this session and many will solve the problems of the election, she said. We must decertify, the presidential election of 2020!

Prior to pre-rally speeches by Trumpwold election result denying luminaries, festivities outside the venue included Trump’s signature red hats being sold along with other Trump trinkets and collectibles. (At least two Trump rally attendees could be seen walking around with Trumpy Bear stuffed animals.)

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), the ardently pro-Trump YouTube channel, sent correspondent Brian Glenn to tour the scene.

Describing the atmosphere, Glenn described the atmosphere as that of the 1969 Woodstock music festival, except he noted that not everyone is completely liberal and drugged. Instead, the RSNB host claimed attendees were just excited about the holy spirit.

Speaking to onlookers at the rally, the RSBN host spoke to eccentric Trump supporters, including one who has espoused the far-right QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theory that California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom in its current capacity, is a clone.

The real Governor [Gavin] Newsom had his military tribunal at GITMO, and he was executed, the Trump supporter said.

The RSBN host then tried to play down the lopsided remarks from the supporters: there you go. Thank you for your time.

Khayree Billingslea, a Trump supporter and self-identified flat-earth boxer, told RSBN the world is experiencing an apocalypse.

It is my belief that this is clearly the apocalypse and that the vaccine is made of aborted children, he said, which was released on YouTube. So it’s literally the mark of the beast, and a lot of people don’t talk about it.

The wild remarks spewed out by Trump supporters on YouTube also centered on baseless and false claims that the election was stolen and that foreign powers controlled Dominion Voting Systems. (YouTube did not return The Daily Beasts’ request for comment on Saturday night.)

Other participants in the rally included January 6 Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander.

It’s exciting, Alexander told the Daily Beast at the rally. 2022 wave of Trump Republicans coming!

In the presence of a Jan. 6 organizer, Trump bragged about the gloomy winter day in Washington, DC during his speech.

They’re talking about the people who came down to the Capitol, he said. They don’t talk about the size of that crowd. I believe it was the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken to [to] before and they were there to protest against the elections!

A rally attendee wearing a black Biden 2020 t-shirt was arrested at the political event as Trump supporters heckled her while she was handcuffed by officers. (The Florence Police Department did not return The Daily Beasts’ request for comment Saturday night.)

Get out of here, we might hear a passerby screaming. See you later.

During his pre-rally speech, Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli said he believed a psychological operation was underway in the country.

I was in the Marines for 20 years, he told the crowd, before claiming there was a shrink op, psychological ops that included an unknown entity using covert ops to conceal information .

Trump praised Borrelli, saying he was tough and smart during his speech. He’s a great guy, added the ex-president.

