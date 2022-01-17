Imran Khan an ‘international beggar’, his departure is the only solution to Pakistan’s problems: JI chief





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s departure is the only solution to all the country’s problems, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leader Sirajul-Haq said on Sunday. While addressing a rally amid preparations for local body elections in Lahore, Haq called Imran Khan an international beggar and called for new elections in the country. He criticized the Khan-led Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government for raising oil prices.

According to Geo News, Sirajul-Haq said Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot work together. There is no more room for pros or cons in politics in this country, because Imran Khan’s departure is the only solution to all problems.

Further, referring to Pakistan’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the JI chief said that the prime minister has become an international beggar, while the previous government, which is believed to be a mix of different parties , is unable to govern the nation. . Haq went on to say that the PTI-led government used to claim they were the “champion of the economy”, but nothing has changed as “they just use old parts in new machines.

“The government has raised oil prices again and inflation in the country has seriously affected people’s condition,” he added.

Imran Khan is the crisis of the century

Meanwhile, this is not the first time an opposition leader has criticized the ruling Pakistani government. Earlier, opposition parties had also chastised the Khans PTI government for passing the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021 in a bid to to comply with the conditions set by the IMF. It should be mentioned here that Pakistan is currently facing huge financial challenges as the country’s trade imbalance is growing, inflation is rising and the government has been forced to introduce a mini budget to raise taxes to meet IMF requirements.

However, opposition leaders have expressed anger over the IMF deal. Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called Prime Minister Imran Khan the crisis of this century. He had said that the PTI government had reached a weak agreement with the IMF and the nation would no longer bear the burden of the agreement. The PPP chairman has warned parliament that the 2021 finance bill will bring a tsunami of inflation to the country.

(Picture: AP)

(Picture: AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/imran-khan-a-intl-beggar-his-departure-only-solution-to-pakistans-problems-ji-chief-articleshow.html

