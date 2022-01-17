Xi’s vision should boost global solidarity again





President Xi Jinping delivers a special speech during the World Economic Forum’s virtual Davos Agenda event in Beijing on January 25, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

He returned to the notion of multilateralism at a crucial time, says Davos founder Five years ago, President Xi Jinping sent a message to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which strongly encouraged economic globalization at a time when the sluggish global economy was plagued by rising protectionism and trade. ‘isolationism. Xi’s speech at the Davos event still resonates today, as the world needs openness and cooperation more than ever in the face of the threat posed to all countries by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic and societal consequences, vaccine inequality and the resulting risk of an uneven economic recovery that aggravates social fractures and geopolitical tensions. At the invitation of Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Xi will speak at the Agenda 2022 virtual event in Davos on Monday amid global anticipation of China’s contribution to post-war recovery. global economic sluggishness and post-pandemic development. This would be his third post on the forum. In addition to the 2017 speech, Xi gave a special address at the Davos event via video link in January 2021. At the Agenda 2022 virtual event in Davos, Monday through Friday, heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders will discuss the critical challenges facing the world today and present ideas on how to how to meet them, according to the WEF website. Su Xiaohui, deputy director of the Department of International and Strategic Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said that with the rampant global spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the world is once again at a crossroads. paths. As world leaders discuss global challenges, they might be eager to hear China explain how the world can work together to fight COVID-19, how to boost the global economy and narrow the development gap, and how to Chinese economy will grow, said Mr. Su. At a time when international solidarity and cooperation are greatly needed to deal with the common challenges facing all, the trend of alter-globalization in developed countries has intensified, but China has been a powerful force for open markets and economic globalization, observed observers. noted. In his 2017 speech at the Davos event, Xi pointed out that economic globalization is a historic trend, saying “whether you like it or not, the global economy is the great ocean you cannot escape.” He added: “Any attempt to cut off the flow of capital, technology, products, industries and people between economies, and to channel ocean waters into secluded lakes and creeks is not simply not possible. Indeed, it goes against the historical trend.” In 2021, as the world battled the pandemic and was threatened by protectionism, Xi called for maintaining multilateralism and abandoning bullying tactics, ideological biases and hatred as well as economic decoupling and sanctions in order to avoid pushing the world towards division and confrontation. Schwab called Xi’s speech in 2021 “historic”, saying, “He walked back on this proposal and this notion of multilateralism at a very crucial time in human history.” Speaking at a regular press conference on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Xi’s speech for this year’s Davos event is crucial at a time when the pandemic is still making rage, uncertainties about the global economic recovery are growing, the development gap between the South and the North continues to widen, and economic globalization is experiencing setbacks. Analysts said China could use this year’s Davos event to offer its approaches on pandemic response, global economic recovery and post-pandemic development, and to reaffirm its position of upholding genuine multilateralism and present the prospects for the development of the Chinese economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202201/17/WS61e4a544a310cdd39bc81503.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos