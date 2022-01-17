Politics
Gerindra Party MP Responds to Reports of Prabowo-Jokowi’s Statement in 2024 Presidential Election, Here’s the Explanation
TRIBUNNEWS.COM – The Gerindra Party responded to the emergence of a statement by Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto who is juxtaposed with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the upcoming presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres).
The Gerindra party said that so far there has been no determination of who would be Prabowo’s running mate in the presidential election.
The current focus of the job is to maximize Probowo’s performance as Defense Minister in the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin cabinet.
This was revealed by party deputy chairman Gerindra Habiburokhman in his virtual confirmation, Sunday (16/1/2022).
“We ourselves prefer to maximize the work of Pak Prabowo as defense minister in Jokowi’s cabinet.”
“The question of who is the candidate for the vice-presidency of Prabowo, it seems that it will only be clear before 2024,” said Habiburokhman, quoted by Kompas Tv.
According to Habiburokhman, this statement seemed hasty.
However, his party cannot prevent people from expressing their political aspirations.
“We don’t know who the people who declared the movement were.”
“But we certainly can’t stop people from expressing their political aspirations.”
“Whatever form of aspiration it takes as long as it’s constitutional, go for it,” Habiburokhman explained.
Once again, in order to respond to the confusing news regarding the Prabowo-Jokowi declaration, Habiburokhman said that currently the Gerindra Party has not yet decided who Prabowo’s running mate is.
“It’s because we have to pay attention to the political dynamics that are happening (first until 2024),” Habiburokhman continued.
The most important thing right now is to constantly establish communication with the various parties and political figures in the country.
Declaration of Prabowo-Jokowi
Quote Tribunnews.comEarlier on Sunday (16/01/2022), a number of people acting on behalf of the Prabowo-Jokowi (Sekber) Joint Secretariat had declared their support for the two figures.
“We from the Prabowo-Jokowi Joint Secretariat encourage Mr. Prabowo Subianto, presidential candidate, and Mr. Joko Widodo, vice-presidential candidate (cawapres), under Volume II of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet to present themselves in the 2024 elections,” Prabowo-Jokowi Secretariat Coordinator Gisel Italiane said in a written statement on Saturday (1/15/2022).
According to Gisel and other volunteers, Jokowi’s second-half leadership made progress for Indonesia.
Moreover, Jokowi is considered to have succeeded in consolidating power by recruiting Prabowo in the second term of government.
So that political stability, both in government and in parliament, is created.
Therefore, State Secretary Prabowo-Jokowo has made it known that the candidacies of these two personalities must be completed.
According to Gisel, the post-pandemic economic recovery must be continuously monitored.
Not to mention the state capital construction projects at Penajam Paser Utara.
Thus, with Prabowo, Jokowi is considered capable of continuing his work through Volume II of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet in 2024.
Valuable observers There are political interests
Responding to the statement, Esa Unggul University Political Communication Observer, Mr. Jamiluddin Ritonga also gave a response.
According to him, the duo between Prabowo and Jokowi seems to outweigh the potential of the nation’s children.
Moreover, the current state of political parties in Indonesia is inhabited by young politicians who also have the potential to lead the country.
“If you want to be objective, many kids in the country are more capable than Prabowo and Jokowi,” Jamiluddin said when confirmed. Tribunnews.com, Sunday (16/1/2022).
In fact, Jamiluddin said, most of them are also supposed to be able to make Indonesia more advanced than Jokowi’s period of leadership.
“They will be able to take Indonesia far beyond what the current regime is doing.”
“Thus, the effort to associate Prabowo-Jokowi amounts to undermining the potential of the nation’s children to lead their beloved country,” Jamiluddin continued.
On the other hand, according to Jamiluddin, these initiators of Sekber have an interest in bringing Jokowi back as the next leader.
(Tribunnews.com/Galuh Widya Wardani/Fransiskus Adhiyuda Prasetia/Rizki Sandi Saputra)
