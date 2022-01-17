Greece worries about Pakistan-China-Turkey connection

Pakistan supports Turkey’s claim to Cyprus, and the two nations’ growing alliance could be a source of concern for Greece.

Greece and Turkey have long been at odds in Cyprus, and the international community is trying to reach an agreement between the two countries.

Although all European Union member states accept Greece’s position on Cyprus, Turkey’s claim to the island is supported by a few countries. Pakistan tops the list.

Strengthening military ties between Pakistan and Turkey implies that Pakistan will do all it can to support Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his Islamist invasion and restoration of the Ottoman Empire, which would include Cyprus.

China and Pakistan have been accused of illegally selling missiles and creating an underground proliferation market.

Another cause for concern for Greece is the emergence of a China-Pakistan-Turkey link over nuclear proliferation. Turkish President Erdogan has previously expressed his desperation to develop the Caliphate atomic bomb to achieve his neo-Ottoman aspirations.

After a failed coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, Turkey sacked its fighter pilots who were seen as the main conspirators behind the failed coup. Later, the Turkish army revealed that it needed more than 500 new pilots including 190 combat pilots to reach its normal level and asked the Pakistani government to send trainers to fly F-16s.

Suspicions about Pakistani pilots flying Turkish fighter jets were heightened after the November 2019 joint military exercises between Turkey and Pakistan.

Furthermore, violating Greek airspace, on November 13, 2019, without filing a flight plan with the Greek authorities, a Pakistani P-3 Orion naval cooperation and intelligence gathering aircraft flew into Greek airspace. . Moreover, in 2018, Pakistan’s interference in Cyprus was exposed by the former Pakistani army lieutenant. General Karamat Ahmed where he claimed that Turkey and Pakistan were 2 countries and one nation.

Summary of news:

Greece worries about Pakistan-China-Turkey connection

