After Boris Johnson, his wife pictured breaking COVID-19 rules, hugging a friend – see photo, World News





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a massive backlash for breaking the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown for Downing Street parties. Now another photo has emerged showing Johnson’s wife Carrie flouting social distancing rules during the nationwide lockdown in 2020. The photo is believed to be from when authorities in the UK warned the public to keep their distance from anyone they did not live with. READ ALSO | Indian-born Rishi Sunak set to replace Johnson as PM: report The image, which was first published by The Telegraph, shows Carrie Johnson with former school friend Anna Pinder at a private club. According to media reports, the two were celebrating Pinder’s engagement on September 17, 2020 at The Conduit, which is a private club in Covent Garden, London. The photo shows Carrie hugging her friend and they can also be seen sitting side by side on a sofa. Screenshots of the same report were posted on social media forums. Check it here: Earlier, Johnson apologized on Wednesday for attending a ‘bring your own booze’ rally at his official residence during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, as a senior party official and opponents protested. said he should resign. Not only that, there have been reports of several other holidays, including weekly gatherings, known as ‘wine hour Fridays’, which have even been put in the electronic calendars of 50 Downing Street staff each week. In his apology, Johnson first admitted he attended the party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 when COVID-19 rules limited social gatherings to a bare minimum, saying he understood the public anger . ‘I know the rage they feel towards me about the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being followed properly by the people who make the rules,’ a Johnson told parliament. with an ashen face.

