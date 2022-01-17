Rule of law is an immediate challenge, says PM Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has counted the Ehsaas scheme, the health card system and the establishment of the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalamin Authority (NRA) as the biggest initiatives of his government to transform Pakistan into a real Medina-type state and said the most pressing challenge is the struggle to establish the rule of law.

These views were expressed by the Prime Minister in an article he had written for various newspapers under the title Spirit of Riyasat-i-Madina: Transforming Pakistan, which was released to the media by the Prime Minister’s Office outlining the reasons for the creation of the NRA and its launch. social security programs.

The Prime Minister’s scholarly article, most of which was based on speeches he made at various rallies and official ceremonies, came at a time when the government was facing severe criticism due to unrelenting inflation. previous.

In the light of our ideals, we have embarked on the path of the welfare state with some fine initiatives. Despite tight financial means, we allocated an unprecedented amount of money to our initiatives such as the Ehsaas program, which was a necessary social security and poverty alleviation program for vulnerable groups in society, said Mr. Khan. This is one of our main initiatives to build a state that cares about the well-being of our citizens, he added.

Imran stresses social security, NRA is his government’s biggest initiative to transform Pakistan into a state like Medina

By far, one of the biggest programs in the history of Pakistan, he said, was the Sehat Sahulat program providing citizens with universal health coverage. This is not only about protecting vulnerable households from poverty who often borrow money for medical care, but it is also leading to a network of private sector hospitals across the country, thus benefiting both to the public and private sectors in the field. health, he said, adding that only the Punjab government had allocated 400 billion rupees for this.

Our Ehsaas scholarship program would ensure that talented students from underprivileged and poor sections of society would have the opportunity to pursue a decent education that would increase their chances of obtaining better livelihoods. This scheme combined with all our other scholarships amounts to six million scholarships worth Rs 47 billion, he said.

Mr. Khan reiterated that the most urgent of all the challenges facing the country was the struggle to establish the rule of law. Over the past 75 years of Pakistan’s history, he said, the country has suffered from elite capture, where powerful and rogue politicians, cartels and mafias have grown accustomed to being at the above the law in order to protect their privileges acquired through a corrupt system. While protecting their privileges, he said, they corrupted state institutions, especially those tasked with enforcing the rule of law.

These individuals, cartels and mafias are parasites that are not loyal to our country and defeating them is absolutely necessary to unlock Pakistan’s true potential, he added.

The prime minister said that if you looked around the world, you could easily see that the most successful states also had the most robust application of the rule of law. In addition to several Western nations, we see those East Asian economies that have recently prospered strictly applying this principle. Japan, China, South Korea are good examples, he said, adding: while in those countries where the rule of law has been toppled, they seem to be sinking into poverty and chaos. In many countries in the Muslim world, despite the dominance of huge resources, there is less progress, which is attributable to the lack of rule of law.

Another good example is South Asia. In India today, the apartheid rule of law immediately caused poverty and countless insurgencies that threaten the union of their country. In Pakistan, failure to uphold the rule of law has led to the embezzlement of billions of US dollars, which has imposed collective poverty on our audience. The pattern of politics and development in many African and Latin American countries suggests the same. The so-called banana republics are what they are due to the absence of the rule of law.

The third founding principle of Riyasat-i-Madina, he said, was that of an ethical and moral transformation of the people, the concept of Amr-bil-Maroof-wa-Nahi-an-al-Munkar ( do good, forbid evil).

Posted in Dawn, January 17, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1669866/rule-of-law-is-immediate-challenge-says-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos