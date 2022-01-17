Politics
China’s economic growth slows, leading to lower interest rates
(Bloomberg) — China’s economic growth slowed in the last quarter as consumer spending plunged, giving the central bank reason to cut its key interest rate for the first time in nearly two years.
Bloomberg’s Most Read
Gross domestic product rose 4% in the last quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, higher than the 3.3% rise predicted by economists but slower than in the past. during the previous three months.
For the year as a whole, the world’s second largest economy grew by 8.1%, well above the government’s target of more than 6%.
The economy was hit by repeated shocks in the second half of last year: power shortages, defaults due to a slow-running housing and real estate crisis, and repeated Covid-19 outbreaks. The slowdown has prompted authorities to try to ramp up spending this year to boost investment and activity, with the central bank cutting key interest rates for the first time since the start of 2020 to support growth.
The outlook for 2022 is still unclear, with global demand slowing, the omicron variant still spreading in and out of the country, and no end to the housing market slump that began with the China Evergrande group but which has since snowballed.
What Bloomberg Economics says…
The larger-than-expected cut in the People’s Bank of China’s one-year medium-term lending facility rate shows that it is serious about putting in place support under the economy. The move suggests banks will offer a lower one-year lending prime rate at Thursday’s fixing for a second month in a row, providing more support for a slowing economy.
Chang Shu and David Qu
For the full report, click here
Beijing has made economic stability a priority this year ahead of a fall meeting where President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as leader again, suggesting the government will take more stimulus to spur growth.
Trade was a bright spot last year, with exports reaching a record $3.36 trillion for all of 2021 on stronger demand for Chinese goods from the United States, Europe and from Asia.
The economy grew 1.6% on a quarterly basis in the last three months of the year, faster than a revised rate of 0.7% in the previous three months.
The People’s Bank of China beat market expectations for stimulus by cutting two key interest rates ahead of the GDP release. It cut the one-year medium-term loan facility rate to 2.85% from 2.95% and lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 2.1% from 2.2%. It also injected more liquidity by offering 700 billion yuan ($110 billion) of MLF loans, surpassing the 500 billion yuan maturing, and added 100 billion yuan with seven-day reverse repos, more than the 10 billion due.
Chinese stocks rose on the back of rate cuts, with the benchmark CSI 300 index rising 0.9% after falling in the previous two days. The 10-year sovereign bond yield narrowed its decline to 1 basis point at 2.78% at 10:04 a.m. local time, after falling 3 basis points in response to rate cuts.
Industrial production rose 4.3% in December from a year earlier, against a median forecast of 3.7%. Over the year as a whole, it increased by 9.6%. Production is expected to be weak this month due to the upcoming Lunar New Year break, disruptions caused by strict virus containment measures in Xian, Tianjin, some cities in Zhejiang and elsewhere, as well as production restrictions imposed to heavy industries in northern China to ensure blue skies for the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Retail sales growth slowed to 1.7% in December from 3.9% in November and from an estimate of 3.8%. Total sales increased by 12.5% during the year. While restaurant revenues and offline retail sales remained under pressure from the pandemic, holiday shopping towards the end of the year and an early Spring Festival likely provided some support.
Capital investment increased by 4.9% in 2021 compared to 2020, real estate investment increased by 4.4% and infrastructure investment increased by 0.4% and manufacturing spending increased by 13.5%.
Although the authorities have taken steps to ease some of the restrictions on housing finance, the effect has not yet been reflected in the figures. Growth in infrastructure investment has also been slow to recover despite central government urging provincial and local governments to borrow and spend.
The unemployment rate was 5.1% at the end of December.
(Updates with deck titles, markets, more details throughout)
Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read
2022 Bloomberg LP
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/china-economic-growth-slowed-prompting-020256160.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022