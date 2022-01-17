China’s economic growth slows, leading to lower interest rates

(Bloomberg) — China’s economic growth slowed in the last quarter as consumer spending plunged, giving the central bank reason to cut its key interest rate for the first time in nearly two years.

Gross domestic product rose 4% in the last quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, higher than the 3.3% rise predicted by economists but slower than in the past. during the previous three months.

For the year as a whole, the world’s second largest economy grew by 8.1%, well above the government’s target of more than 6%.

The economy was hit by repeated shocks in the second half of last year: power shortages, defaults due to a slow-running housing and real estate crisis, and repeated Covid-19 outbreaks. The slowdown has prompted authorities to try to ramp up spending this year to boost investment and activity, with the central bank cutting key interest rates for the first time since the start of 2020 to support growth.

The outlook for 2022 is still unclear, with global demand slowing, the omicron variant still spreading in and out of the country, and no end to the housing market slump that began with the China Evergrande group but which has since snowballed.

Beijing has made economic stability a priority this year ahead of a fall meeting where President Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as leader again, suggesting the government will take more stimulus to spur growth.

Trade was a bright spot last year, with exports reaching a record $3.36 trillion for all of 2021 on stronger demand for Chinese goods from the United States, Europe and from Asia.

The economy grew 1.6% on a quarterly basis in the last three months of the year, faster than a revised rate of 0.7% in the previous three months.

The People’s Bank of China beat market expectations for stimulus by cutting two key interest rates ahead of the GDP release. It cut the one-year medium-term loan facility rate to 2.85% from 2.95% and lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate to 2.1% from 2.2%. It also injected more liquidity by offering 700 billion yuan ($110 billion) of MLF loans, surpassing the 500 billion yuan maturing, and added 100 billion yuan with seven-day reverse repos, more than the 10 billion due.

Chinese stocks rose on the back of rate cuts, with the benchmark CSI 300 index rising 0.9% after falling in the previous two days. The 10-year sovereign bond yield narrowed its decline to 1 basis point at 2.78% at 10:04 a.m. local time, after falling 3 basis points in response to rate cuts.

Industrial production rose 4.3% in December from a year earlier, against a median forecast of 3.7%. Over the year as a whole, it increased by 9.6%. Production is expected to be weak this month due to the upcoming Lunar New Year break, disruptions caused by strict virus containment measures in Xian, Tianjin, some cities in Zhejiang and elsewhere, as well as production restrictions imposed to heavy industries in northern China to ensure blue skies for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Retail sales growth slowed to 1.7% in December from 3.9% in November and from an estimate of 3.8%. Total sales increased by 12.5% ​​during the year. While restaurant revenues and offline retail sales remained under pressure from the pandemic, holiday shopping towards the end of the year and an early Spring Festival likely provided some support.

Capital investment increased by 4.9% in 2021 compared to 2020, real estate investment increased by 4.4% and infrastructure investment increased by 0.4% and manufacturing spending increased by 13.5%.

Although the authorities have taken steps to ease some of the restrictions on housing finance, the effect has not yet been reflected in the figures. Growth in infrastructure investment has also been slow to recover despite central government urging provincial and local governments to borrow and spend.

The unemployment rate was 5.1% at the end of December.

