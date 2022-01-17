Transforming Pakistan: Powerful and crooked politicians accustomed to being above the law





The rise and fall of nations is different from the rise and fall of civilizations. Nations can be attacked, redesigned or reimagined exogenously but civilizations cannot be killed from the outside, they only commit suicide.

The core of every civilization is its spiritual principles; when they die, civilization dies. In Islamic civilization, the manifestation of our spiritual principles occurred in the Prophets (SAW) Medina. Along with many other important principles, there were five very important guiding principles upon which the state of Medina was built.

These principles are unity, justice and the rule of law leading to meritocracy, a solid moral and ethical basis, the inclusion of all humans in progress and prosperity, and finally, the pursuit of knowledge. To help rekindle the spirit of the Medina covenant, the National Rahmatul Lil Alamin Authority (NRA) was formed.

The first principle that laid the foundations of Riyasat-i-Madina was that of unity.

The idea of ​​unity (Tawhid) comes from the Quran and in a sense the whole religion is based on that. From the unity of God to the unity of humanity, this is the most fundamental principle of Islam.

Remember that our Prophet (SAW), who was merciful to all mankind, united people of various ethnic and religious backgrounds into one community. Besides the Muslims, there were Christians, Jews, Sabaeans and other groups who were all woven into a unitary communal whole under the state of Medina.

The second founding principle was the rule of law, which translated into justice and meritocracy. The Prophet (SAW) made it clear that no one is above the law. He said that nations perish when there are two sets of laws, one for the rich and one for the poor:

O people, those who came before you were destroyed because if a person of high status stole among them, they would spare him, but if a person of low status stole, they would apply the punishment on him. By Allah, if Fatima, the daughter of Muhammad (SAW), were to steal, I would have cut off her hand. [Sahih Muslim 1688]

If we look at the world today, we can easily see that the most prosperous states also have the most robust application of the rule of law. In addition to several Western nations, we see those East Asian economies that have recently prospered strictly applying this principle. Japan, China, South Korea are good examples. While in those nations where the rule of law has been overthrown, it seems to be sinking into poverty and chaos. In many countries in the Muslim world, despite the dominance of huge resources, there is less progress, which is attributable to the lack of rule of law. Another good example is South Asia. In India today, the apartheid rule of law immediately caused poverty and countless insurgencies that threaten the union of their country. In Pakistan, failure to uphold the rule of law has led to the embezzlement of billions of US dollars, which has imposed collective poverty on our audience. The pattern of politics and development in many African and Latin American countries suggests the same. The so-called banana republics are what they are due to the absence of the rule of law. This causal relationship between the rule of law and socio-political harmony cannot be emphasized enough.

The third founding principle of Riyasat-i-Madina was that of an ethical and moral transformation of the people, the concept of Amr-bil-maroof-wa-nahi-an-al-munkar (do good, forbid evil) . The Holy Quran declares it as the defining mission of the Ummah:

You are the best community that was raised for mankind. You command good and forbid evil and you believe in Allah. [Aal-e-Imran, 3:110].

Enjoining what is good and forbidding what is bad is a collective duty that leads to the moral transformation of a society. No one would dispute this principle, but there are elements in our society who hold the view that the ethical development of people should be left to the people, the state should remain neutral about good and evil as conceived by religion . This approach is quite outdated and problematic because it prevents the state from carrying out its ethical and moral duties and allows adversaries of the country to enter with fistfuls of cash and subvert our values ​​using our own educational systems and information channels. The NRA will endeavor to engage in amr bil maaroof by teaching seerat-al-nabi (SAW) to our youth in schools and universities in hopes of raising the standard of ethics and morality in our society.

The fourth founding principle was that of inclusive development through the creation of a welfare state where society takes care of its poor and vulnerable and where everyone is a stakeholder in the development of society and the state. The state of Medina was the first recorded welfare state of mankind where the state took responsibility for its weak. Since we must emulate the example of our blessed Prophet (SAW), our citizens must learn to be strict with themselves and generous with others.

Bear in mind, however, that in recent times the idea of ​​the welfare state has been colored by the experience of Western Europe. Indeed, the West created impressive welfare systems from the 1950s to the 2010s, the most impressive of which were the Scandinavian systems. However, most Western welfare states were not environmentally sustainable because they were very high consumption societies that produced enormous waste. If the whole of the non-West were to copy these welfare states, then our pattern of production, consumption and waste would resemble theirs, and by some estimates we would need six other planet Earths to act as sinks that would absorb our waste. Such a welfare state is neither possible nor desirable. Since Islam is the middle way, only moderate prosperity and consumption would be ideal, just enough to meet our basic needs with dignity and honor, with universal health care and education.

And finally, a knowledge-based society that does not confuse literacy with knowledge. Literacy can lead to enlightening knowledge that can guide us toward good behavior, but some of the highest crime areas in the world also have very high literacy rates. We must not lose sight of an important historical fact: almost all the scholars of ancient and medieval Islam had deep roots in spirituality.

Therefore, literacy alone may not be enough for a happy society. Knowledge of spiritual transformation from the cradle to the grave is important. All sources that impact human behavior should disseminate knowledge that produces self-control, self-discipline, patience, forbearance, tolerance, and a spirit of service and volunteerism.

Finally, in the light of our ideals, we have embarked on the path of the welfare state with some fine initiatives. Despite tight financial means, we have allocated an unprecedented amount of money to our initiatives such as the Ehsaas program which was launched in 2019. The Ehsaas program is a social security and poverty reduction program needed by vulnerable groups of the society. It was one of our main initiatives to build a state that cares about the well-being of our citizens. By far, one of the biggest programs in the history of Pakistan is the Sehat Sahulat program which provides our citizens with universal health coverage. This is not only about protecting vulnerable households from poverty who often borrow money for medical care, but it is also leading to a network of private sector hospitals across the country, thus benefiting both to the public and private sectors in the field. of health. The Punjab government alone has allocated Rs 400 billion for this alone. The Sehat Sahulat program is an important step towards our social protection reforms. It ensures that certain low-income groups in Pakistan can access the medical care to which they are entitled quickly and honorably without accumulating numerous financial obligations.

In the wake of the global economic difficulties wrought in the post-Covid era, we have not neglected the rapidly transforming field of education. Our Ehsaas scholarship program would ensure that talented students from underprivileged and poor sections of society would have the opportunity to pursue a decent education that would increase their chances of obtaining better livelihoods. This scheme combined with all our other scholarships amounts to six million scholarships worth Rs 47 billion. This too is unprecedented in the history of education in Pakistan.

In conclusion, I will repeat that the most urgent of all the challenges currently facing our country is the struggle to establish the rule of law. Over the past 75 years of Pakistani history, our country has suffered from elite capture, where powerful and rogue politicians, cartels and mafias have grown accustomed to being above the law in order to protect their privileges acquired through a corrupt system. While protecting their privileges, they have corrupted state institutions, especially state institutions tasked with enforcing the rule of law. These individuals, cartels and mafias are parasites that are not loyal to our country and defeating them is absolutely necessary to unlock Pakistan’s true potential.

The author is the Prime Minister of Pakistan

