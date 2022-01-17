Conspiracy theorists twist evidence to maintain status quo





Conspiracy theories morphed into conspiracy theories, a transformation marked by the rejection of proof and evidence in favor of frivolous speculation. That’s what political scientists Russell Muirhead and Nancy Rosenblum suggest in their book A Lot of People are Saying.

In short, the plot is a plot without the theory.

Muirhead and Rosenblum use the birth plot to illustrate the plot. Birtherism is the belief that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and therefore ineligible for the presidency.

It is an example of conspiracy because it provokes the relentless denial of simple facts, a characteristic that makes it attractive to far-right figures like Donald Trump. The conspiracy goes against logic and reason, and it has helped germinate the racist attacks against Obama and others.

At the heart of Rosenblum and Muirheads’ crusade against conspiracy is a preoccupation with standard epistemological methods (or logical reasoning), a hallmark of classical conspiracy theories. But their concern motivates me to ask if the conspirators are actually denying standard evidence and methods of logical reasoning?

To suggest that conspiracy theorists deny standard methods of logical reasoning implies that we definitely know what evidence and standard methods of logical reasoning look like.

Conspiracy theorists actually use evidence and standard logical reasoning to advance their often racist beliefs. In fact, they use evidence to connect the dots and identify patterns that fall outside the scope of Rosenblum and Muirheads’ analysis.

But evidence is political, and some forms of evidence are seen by some while others don’t. For example, you might remember that Republican Senator James Inhofe brought a snowball to the floor of the Senate as proof that the globe isn’t getting warmer. His act demonstrates how evidence can be used to push a political message ahead of a necessarily factual one. For him, the snowball was obvious.

Evidence of a conspiracy?

On May 18, 2012, Donald Trump tweeted, Let’s take a closer look at this birth certificate. @BarackObama was described in 2003 as being born in Kenya. Referring to a literary promotional booklet that identified Obama as born in Kenya and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii, Trump took this as confirmation of his childbirth, intensifying his animosity towards the Americas’ first black president.

For Rosenblum and Muirhead, Trump’s use of this evidence would not meet their legitimate standard of proof because it can be easily rebutted. However, when Trump and other natural-born conspiracy theorists cite such examples as evidence of a conspiracy, they are drawing connections between more than unexplained events and phenomena; they use Obama’s race as proof that he is not American.

Trump’s use of evidence would not meet Rosenblum and Muirheads’ standards for legitimate evidence. (Shutterstock)

Trump’s insistence that Obama was born in Kenya ties in with a broader claim that Obama’s blackness assigns him African heritage and birthplace, of course ignoring long lines of black people in places around the world. whole world.

In addition to connecting the dots between Obama’s race and his foreignness, Trump also outlined the implications of his findings for Obama’s policies. Tweet on October 31, 2013: If you like your Medicare plan, you can keep it. = I was born in Hawaii.

For Trump, Obama’s skin color is a point tied to his foreignness which is tied to an African heritage tied to his anti-American health care policies. Trump used evidence and his own standard methods of logical reasoning to come to this conclusion which is simply not recognized by Rosenblum and Muirhead as valid.

What evidence can we learn

In America, where anti-black racism functions as the foundation of many institutions, skin color can be used as evidence of someone’s opposition to American values.

By denying how Trump connects the dots between this evidence, Rosenblum and Muirhead contribute to the hidden structures that guide American political and social life that repeatedly disenfranchise people of color by denying them decision-making positions in many institutions. Americans.

After all, birther conspiracy theorists have kept silent about the fact that Ted Cruz was not born in the United States, even though he admitted it. Cruz, however, is passing white.

Conspiracy theories require us to ask how evidence could be used to do more than support a conspiracy; it might work to maintain some status quo.

