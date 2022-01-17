Pakistan’s New Politics: The Tribune India





The Pakistani government offered two previews of its first-ever national security policy last week. An anonymous official’s first contribution to the media concerned geoeconomics-driven politics. Then Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan released about half of this policy document the day Punjab police recovered a 5kg bomb near the Indo-Pakistan border. Two days earlier, Babar Bhai, who had infiltrated from Pakistan, had been shot dead in Kulgam, Kashmir. Although it is of keen interest to India, the new security policy is unclear whether Pakistan’s alleged geo-economic pivot also means the abandonment in Kashmir and Punjab of its once successful and low-cost policy of “inflict a thousand cuts”, perfected against the occupier. Soviet forces in Afghanistan.

In terms of the traditional security framework, Pakistan plans not only to improve its continental defense capabilities but also to step up its maritime activities, all with an eye on India where “a regressive and dangerous ideology” has increased. the prospect of violent conflict. For an ecosystem that is well and truly on the fan, Pakistan would do well to focus more on the economy. Surprisingly, instead of narrowing the aggressive space of disagreement over trade, the policy counter-accuses India of “holding hostage” connectivity to the East. The disconnect between rhetoric and reality couldn’t be more stark. For more than two months, Pakistan has been unable to decide on the ground transit of Indian aid to the starving people of Afghanistan.

The strategic objectives of a “dedicated focus” on export-led growth will remain partially achieved if Pakistan continues to block its companies’ access to a natural market in the Indian subcontinent. The policy rightly emphasizes that sustainable and inclusive economic growth is necessary to strengthen traditional and human security. He claims to show determination against extremism and bigotry, both of which have been fueled by ISI’s violent interference in different parts of India. It is unfair to make assumptions based on only half of a policy. But the clear sense of hostility in the 17 references to India suggests that Pakistan needs more introspection for the economy to become the main supporting pillar of its ties with India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/editorials/pakistans-new-policy-361846 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos