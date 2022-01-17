Stressed Beijing to reverse Fed tightening trend





HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) – China’s economy is declaring independence from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Gross domestic product grew by 8.1% in 2021, well above target, but activity slowed sharply towards the end of the year, so the central bank surprised markets with a rate cut Monday morning. Low inflation and a strong yuan give Beijing room to further decouple. A strong export-led recovery in the first half of 2021 gave Chinese leaders leeway to push through painful reforms even as their strict zero-Covid policy suppressed domestic consumption. But the situation deteriorated alarmingly thereafter. In the fourth quarter, growth slowed to 4% year-on-year, while December retail sales fell to 1.7%, largely missing estimates. Power generation, a useful indicator of aggregate demand, fell 2% year-over-year for the month. President Xi Jinping may have acknowledged the risk to stability, but the easing has been disappointing, in part because of the drive to cut real estate debt. Total social finance, the broadest measure of credit, fell short of forecasts last month, reflecting sluggish borrowing demand. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register With US inflation looming higher and lower, however, the People’s Bank of China is well positioned to head in the opposite direction. Core inflation only reached 1.2% in December. With exports rising on average more than 20% every month, the PBOC is more worried about the yuan, which climbed 8% to hit a six-year high against a basket of currencies in 2021. has benefits, but it could start to put exports at risk, and the need for easing is greater as officials scramble to contain new outbreaks of Covid-19. Thus, on Monday, the surprise cut in the medium-term lending facility and in the key short-term bond repurchase rates, which will probably be followed by another reduction in the benchmark prime rate on January 20. Granted, lower rates might not find much traction if the central government cannot stimulate investment. Local government bond issues disappointed in January as cities struggle to find projects that generate returns instead of destroying balance sheets. Fiscal support will take time to show up. But with so many people and businesses struggling to stay afloat, the PBOC can at least throw them a cheaper credit lifeline, and not worry about the Fed. To follow @maechen1 on Twitter BACKGROUND NEWS — China’s gross domestic product rose 4.0 percent in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier, compared with 4.9 percent in the third quarter, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Jan. 17. . Analysts polled by Reuters expected it to grow 3.6%. – The People’s Bank of China said the same day it would lower the interest rate on 700 billion yuan ($110.19 billion) of one-year medium-term loans (MLF) to selected financial institutions in 10 basis points to 2.85% from 2.95% in previous trades. This is the first such reduction since April 2020, Reuters reported. – The central bank also lowered borrowing costs for seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, or repos, by the same margin to 2.10% from 2.20%. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source of financial news on the agenda. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories as they break out around the world every day. A global team of approximately 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide expert analysis in real time. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

