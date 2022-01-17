Could Russia follow the Cypriot model in Ukraine?

The drums of war are beating a little louder this week after failed diplomatic talks, Russia moved more military might to Ukraine’s border, a massive cyberattack hit Ukrainian government websites and so-called saboteurs Russians have reportedly kept a low profile in eastern Ukraine in anticipation of orders from Moscow.

One of the reasons many analysts expect Russia to launch an offensive is that its government has long viewed Ukraine not as a real country but as Russian territory, as the president detailed. Vladimir Putin in a 5,000 word essay last summer. In addition, Moscow is believed to fear that a stable Ukraine could become a member of NATO and possibly the EU, bringing these powerful anti-Russia blocs to its border.

Such thinking likely led to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the resulting conflict in eastern Ukraine, where parts of its Donetsk and Luhansk provinces are now controlled by Russian-backed separatists. Yet this apparently failed to sufficiently weaken Ukraine or erode its democracy: President Volodymyr Zelensky drastically reduced the affecting; and NATO, the US, EU, UK and Turkey have shown an increased willingness to support Kyiv in recent months.

So he may be in the breach again for Russia. Moscow’s ideal outcome for Ukraine, should war come, could be something like the current situation on the island of Cyprus, which has been divided since a 1974 Turkish military invasion sought to prevent an Athens-backed coup.

Turkey’s occupation of the northern third of the island, known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and recognized only by Turkey, has not prevented the Republic of Cyprus from joining the EU, in 2004. But on almost every other point, Turkey could call the invasion a success.

As I detailed in these pages last year, talks to resolve the dispute and reunify the island failed again and again, to the point that Ankara and Turkish-backed TRNC Chairman Ersin Tatar , now advocate a two-state solution. After decades of pushing for a bizonal federation, more than four in five Turkish Cypriots (81%) share their view, according to a 2020 poll.

Yet this is largely because Turkish settlers now make up around half of the TRNC’s population, altering its religiosity and political stance. The 40,000 Turkish troops in northern Cyprus have turned it into a satellite state, where Ankara is able to shape everything from laws to school curricula, and act to access energy resources in the contested waters surrounding the island.

Last year, Turkey established a drone base in the north which Nicosia says heightens tensions and highlights Ankara’s expansionist agenda. If the current momentum continues, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a recent report, a negotiated settlement for Cyprus may soon become impossible. Just last week, the United States scrapped a planned pipeline project with Cyprus, Greece and Israel because leaving out northern Cyprus risks heightening tensions with Turkey. And let’s not forget that all of this is framed by ongoing tensions between longtime rivals Turkey and Greece, which have fought multiple wars and nearly come to blows again in the summer of 2020.

A joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus in the Nizhny Novgorod region last September. AP Photo

As with Moscow’s purported vision of Kyiv, the ruling AKP’s Cyprus policy has long been aligned with its national efforts to build a strong nationalist identity and its regional goal of power projection, as detailed last year in the British Journal of Middle Eastern Studies. There are also historical parallels, as the Ottoman Empire ruled Cyprus for more than three centuries, just as the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union controlled Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the European side of the island, hands tied by the continued presence of the TRNC, has developed a predilection for the illicit. Like many small states around the world that need generous allies, Cyprus has built its economy around a financial sector focused on attracting foreign investment.

Low taxes and minimal regulation, along with the presence of the Orthodox Church, have made it a haven for Russian investors. Ten years ago, Russian deposits in Cypriot banks were already worth $31 billion, more than the islands’ gross domestic product. Then the 2013 Greek financial crisis spilled over to Cyprus and the government offered citizenship to foreigners willing to invest $2 million ($2.2 million) in real estate.

At least two US-sanctioned Russians and a number of prominent Malaysians and Cambodians who have been linked to financial crimes in their countries have also become Cypriot citizens under the scheme. Nicosia has since toughened the review process and launched an investigation to strip citizenship from dozens of people over possible mistakes.

But the problem is far from settled. You never know what kind of influence you grant when you give golden passports to people linked to opaque regimes, said Stelios Orphanides, a Cypriot investigative journalist. FinancialTimes.

The political polarization and military tensions, hesitant Western involvement, and grim economic relations that offer refuge to the oligarchs sound a bit like Russia might be considering a partial occupation of Ukraine. This is not to say that Cyprus is unattractive or a failed state.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviews a guard of honor with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar ahead of his departure from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, a breakaway state recognized only by Turkey. Reuters

Its many beautiful beaches attract crowds of tourists in the summer and it is generally considered a stable democracy. Yet the Turkish military presence makes the island feel like a powder keg ready to explode. (Another interesting parallel: just as Russia is the biggest source of foreign investment in Cyprus, Turkey, as of last year, is the biggest foreign investor in Ukraine.)

Tensions have been particularly high in the north lately, due to the devastating impact of the fall of the Turkish lira, which the TRNC adopted in 1976, and frustration with Turkey’s influence as the parliamentary elections are looming next week. The region faces a long-standing international embargo and is heavily dependent on the Turkish economy.

Last October, local media reported on a list of more than 40 prominent Turkish Cypriots banned from entering Turkey, including former TRNC President Mustafa Akinci and many prominent lawyers, activists and journalists. Turkish Cypriots did not appreciate that their supposed benefactor essentially silenced those who disagreed with his policies.

The blacklist, combined with growing economic hardship, has pushed thousands of Turkish Cypriots onto the streets to protest what they perceive as Ankara’s excess. Many have called for an electoral boycott, seeing the vote as essentially controlled by Turkey, and some have launched organizations that oppose Ankara and call for a federal solution.

Turkey is our biggest problem, said Sener Elcil, who heads the Turkish Cypriot teachers’ union and is among those excluded from Turkey. The Guardian Last week. He should keep his hands on Cyprus, take his lira and go.

Yet if it takes almost half a century for Russian-occupied Ukrainians to begin to unite and rise up, Moscow will likely be happy with the outcome.

Published: January 17, 2022, 04:00